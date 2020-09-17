Increase in trash pickup fees coming Oct. 1 to most of The Villages

An increase in trash pickup fees is coming Oct. 1 to most of The Villages.

The North Sumter County Utility Dependent District Board on Thursday morning formally agreed to raise the current waste pickup charge from $19.38 to $22.24 per month, representing a 14.75 percent increase. The increase would take effect Oct. 1 and then increase 3.25 percent annually for the following nine years.

The increase will be felt by Villagers in Community Development Districts 1 through 11.

Those roughly 53,000 households will also be impacted by a change in where their trash will be headed. No longer will it be trucked to a landfill in Georgia, but rather it will be heading to the Covanta waste-to-energy facility in Okahumpka. There still will be pickup twice a week, but on those days, trash, recyclables and yard waste will be collected together.

Fewer than 3,000 households will see changes in their collection days. They are being notified by a variety of means, including door hangers left at their homes by Community Watch.

Assistant District Manager Kenny Blocker said the No. 1 question being asked by residents is with regard to the color of bags to be used. He said residents can use any color bags.

Bulk items will be collected, but a $10 fee will be implemented for the collection of those items.