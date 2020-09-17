Thursday, September 17, 2020
Is this treason?

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Is this treason?
What if the “China Flu” was an intentional biological release? What if COVID-19 is China’s version of Pearl Harbor? How would we respond? Would we respond any differently than the way we have? President Trump said that we are at WAR with an invisible enemy (COVID-19). He put Vice President Pence in charge of organizing and leading our most qualified and capable doctors and scientists to develop and execute a war plan against COVID-19. We have the NIH, CDC, WHO and other organizations working on recommendations for this plan.
What is the plan? Place the state governors in charge of executing the plans. They have health departments and experts on staff. They can enlist the aid of their local hospitals to treat the infected. They have all the personnel and supplies to do this.  If they do not, they can go to their usual suppliers and get the supplies and equipment as needed. Hospitals can recruit doctors and nurses to provide care for the infected. Governors have the National Guard they can rely on for additional resources. No problem.
What weapons do we (the citizens of the U.S. and the world) have, to fight this war?  Masks (get your own), safe distance (six feet or more), and avoid crowds (especially indoors). Simple enough for the citizens to handle. Remember they are patriots and we are at war!
What did the President do to lead the fight in this war? He continued to hold rallies, meetings and news conferences not wearing masks, not safe distancing, not avoiding crowds and discouraging the citizens from doing so either (spreader events). He continually downplayed the seriousness of the war and denied any responsibility for the casualties of the war. He kept promising we were winning when we were clearly not. By not doing those simple things he and the citizens he has persuaded not to is aiding and abetting the enemy (the virus COVID-19) in the war on the citizens of the US and the world.
Could this be treason?

William Fogle
Village of Tall Trees

 

