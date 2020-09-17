Mary Agnes Harding Galbreath, age 101 of Fruitland Park, FL passed away in her sleep the morning of September 14, 2020.

Mary was born March 15, 1919 to Edward and Mary Harding in the Old Lake County settlement of Victoria (near the modern-day area of Lake Jem.) She attended grammar school and high school in the Mount Dora public school system. In 1940, she graduated from the Florida State College for Women, now known as Florida State University, in Tallahassee. She went on to work 34 years as an educator in schools throughout Central Florida, including Leesburg High School.

In 1946, Mary met Ken Galbreath, a military veteran who had returned from WWII. They were married later that year, and together they operated the Windy Acres Farm in Fruitland Park, FL. Mary continued to reside there until her passing.

Mary is survived by her children: William ‘Bill’ Galbreath, Donald Leonard Galbreath (Janet), Claudia Antoni Reeves (Robert ‘Bob’) and Samuel David Galbreath; grandchildren Dylan Galbreath, Paul Reeves, Sam Galbreath, Raina Day, and Laurin Dykes; great-grandchildren Liam Galbreath, Madlyn Galbreath, and Devyn Day.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, a graveside service for children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews will be held at the Galbreath family plot at Shiloh Cemetery in Fruitland Park on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 am. Social distancing and masks will be required. A church service will be held at a later date.