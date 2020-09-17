Neil Bernard Williams, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was 90. He was born on October 4, 1929 to the late James and Frances Williams. He is survived by his loving wife Susanna Williams; children Rebecca (Randy) Pitre, Garth (Lisa) Williams, Nancy (Jeff) Fulton, Dr. Neil (Cathy) Williams, Quintin (Rene) Williams and Seth Williams, 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings Eugene, Virginia, Neville Louis, Mary, Lawrence Edward, Ellen Mary, Loretta, Hamil and Donald.

A viewing/rosary will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 3-5 pm, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. There will be a limit of 10 people at one time and masks are required. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 am, located at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 East CR 462, Wildwood, FL. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to Tunnel to Towers, a charity that builds mortgage free smart homes in support of catastrophically injured firefighters, law enforcement personnel and military veterans, https://tunnel2towers.org/.

Born October 4, 1929 in Henryetta, OK, Neil grew up the youngest of ten children. He attended Oklahoma A&M, where he graduated with a B.S. in Business. A First lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, he served in the Korean War. Neil then returned home and met the love of his life, Susanna Durupt who he married on April 7, 1956.

Neil and Susanna owned and operated Williams Oil in Blackwell, OK for 30 years. Neil was a lifelong ‘Cowboy’ and closely followed Oklahoma State sports. He and Susie attended all the home games and proudly wore their orange.

Neil’s presence could fill a room. He would start most mornings with a strong, warm “I feel great!” He was a great storyteller. He always found time to spend with family. He and Susie traveled any distance to visit their children and grandchildren.

Neil was a devout Catholic, a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, volunteering with religious education, Eucharistic minister and would even step in as altar server when needed. He also spent many years participating in perpetual adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Neil was one of the first people to help Fr. John Bosco with Catholic CHESS, a children’s orphanage in Nigeria, where he and Susanna adopted three children, God’s Time, Monica and Clifford. Neil’s moto was ‘Success happens when opportunity meets preparation’.