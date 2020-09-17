Thursday, September 17, 2020
80 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

President Trump blames everybody else

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

President Trump has the unfortunate habit of blaming others rather than take responsibility for his own actions. He has done so again. He has blamed the citizens of the United States for not telling us the severity of the Coronavirus. He couldn’t do it because it would cause us to panic. It was not his fault; it was ours. We would panic. I think not.
FDR came into office in the midst of the Depression. He told the American people what steps he would take to fix the problem. People listened to his fire side chats because they trusted him.
President Roosevelt never acted as if Americans would panic. On the day of Pearl Harbor our president truthfully addressed the citizens to keep them from panicking and exhort them to action. He did not give them contradictory information. He believed in the greatness of America and trusted our citizens in the war effort. He unified and elevated the citizens and they banded together. Our men and women enlisted in the arm services in never-before-seen numbers. Those at home used ration books and started Victory Gardens. Women took over factory jobs to produce much-needed military equipment.
They did the opposite of panicking. It is because the president believed in the greatness of Americans and gave its citizens the privilege of helping the country, that they are now called “The Greatest Generation”.
President Bush knew that Americans would not panic if they were told the truth. He solemnly addressed the nation on the night of 9/11. Soon after, he went to Ground Zero of the World Trade Center, and megaphone in hand, reassured Americans that the perpetrators would be punished. Once again Americans did not panic. Instead they showed acts of greatness. Firefighters from all over the country went to New York to aid their brothers. Restaurants in NYC fed the workers. We held donation drives and had telethons to help the victims and their families. Our citizens performed countless random acts of kindness. Congress passed bipartisan legislation. Our president told the American people we were going to bomb Afghanistan. Once again, rather than panicking Americans showed their greatness.
Yet without evidence President Trump thinks that if we had been told the truth, we would have panicked. He must think that we are very weak and underestimate the basic dignity, strength and pride of Americans. We will always support each other and our country during the crisis.
Shame on President Trump for not recognizing the greatness of America during a crisis. Instead he disrespects and blames us for his failure to do the right thing. His disrespect for us added to the number of cases and deaths. He also took away our chance to show the world that we are still “The Shining City on the Hill.”

Karen Hoch
Village of Belvedere

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Voting by mail is not the issue and neither is the Post Office

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that voting by mail is not the issue and neither is the Post Office.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Is this treason?

A Village of Tall Trees resident looks at President Trump’s response to the COVID-19 crisis and wonders if it could be treasonous. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages is no longer America’s friendliest retirement community

A man who said he was considering a move to The Villages contends that The Villages is no longer America's friendliest retirement community. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Now do you think Trump is dangerous?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident follows up on an earlier contention that Trump is a “clear and present danger.” He quotes Bob Woodward's new book.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We need to teach children that color doesn’t matter

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that we need to teach children that color doesn’t matter.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Unhappiness in Village of Fenney over lax enforcement of deed restrictions

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on a neighborhood controversy about political signs and flags and reported lax enforcement of deed restrictions.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

What’s the logic of reopening and re-closing water coolers?

A Village of St. Charles resident questions the logic of reopening and re-closing water coolers in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

78-year-old Villager jailed without bond after violating DUI probation

A 78-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after violating her probation on a drunk driving charge.
Read more
News

Gas station to be torn down and rebuilt with car wash on Historic Side

A gas station will be torn down and rebuilt with a car wash on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Turkey Near The Village Of Chitty Chatty

Lots of turkeys were spotted near the nature trail in the Village of Chitty Chatty. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Little Blue Heron with Leaf at Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this little blue heron holding a leaf spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Enjoying the Sun in the Village of Collier

This alligator was enjoying the sun in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

President Trump blames everybody else

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says shame on President Trump for failing to realize the American people couldn’t handle the truth when it comes to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

78-year-old Villager jailed without bond after violating DUI probation

A 78-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after violating her probation on a drunk driving charge.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

We should respect each other

Villager Betty Cunningham, writing in an Opinion piece, argues that we Americans should respect each other.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Lady Lake to hear another pitch to pipe water to Sumter County

Lady Lake leaders next week will hear another pitch to pipe water from the town to a proposed development in Sumter County.
Read more
Crime

78-year-old Villager jailed without bond after violating DUI probation

A 78-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after violating her probation on a drunk driving charge.
Read more
News

Gas station to be torn down and rebuilt with car wash on Historic Side

A gas station will be torn down and rebuilt with a car wash on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

President Trump blames everybody else

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says shame on President Trump for failing to realize the American people couldn’t handle the truth when it comes to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Voting by mail is not the issue and neither is the Post Office

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that voting by mail is not the issue and neither is the Post Office.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Is this treason?

A Village of Tall Trees resident looks at President Trump’s response to the COVID-19 crisis and wonders if it could be treasonous. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

78-year-old Villager jailed without bond after violating DUI probation

A 78-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after violating her probation on a drunk driving charge.
Read more
Crime

41-year-old Coleman man arrested after alleged sex with 16-year-old

A 41-year-old Coleman man was arrested after allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old.
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated suicidal man shot and wounded by deputies in Wildwood

A man who was believed to be intoxicated and suicidal was shot and wounded by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,271FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,635FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
thunderstorm
80 ° F
80.6 °
78.8 °
94 %
1.9mph
75 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment