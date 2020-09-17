President Trump blames everybody else

To the Editor:

President Trump has the unfortunate habit of blaming others rather than take responsibility for his own actions. He has done so again. He has blamed the citizens of the United States for not telling us the severity of the Coronavirus. He couldn’t do it because it would cause us to panic. It was not his fault; it was ours. We would panic. I think not.

FDR came into office in the midst of the Depression. He told the American people what steps he would take to fix the problem. People listened to his fire side chats because they trusted him.

President Roosevelt never acted as if Americans would panic. On the day of Pearl Harbor our president truthfully addressed the citizens to keep them from panicking and exhort them to action. He did not give them contradictory information. He believed in the greatness of America and trusted our citizens in the war effort. He unified and elevated the citizens and they banded together. Our men and women enlisted in the arm services in never-before-seen numbers. Those at home used ration books and started Victory Gardens. Women took over factory jobs to produce much-needed military equipment.

They did the opposite of panicking. It is because the president believed in the greatness of Americans and gave its citizens the privilege of helping the country, that they are now called “The Greatest Generation”.

President Bush knew that Americans would not panic if they were told the truth. He solemnly addressed the nation on the night of 9/11. Soon after, he went to Ground Zero of the World Trade Center, and megaphone in hand, reassured Americans that the perpetrators would be punished. Once again Americans did not panic. Instead they showed acts of greatness. Firefighters from all over the country went to New York to aid their brothers. Restaurants in NYC fed the workers. We held donation drives and had telethons to help the victims and their families. Our citizens performed countless random acts of kindness. Congress passed bipartisan legislation. Our president told the American people we were going to bomb Afghanistan. Once again, rather than panicking Americans showed their greatness.

Yet without evidence President Trump thinks that if we had been told the truth, we would have panicked. He must think that we are very weak and underestimate the basic dignity, strength and pride of Americans. We will always support each other and our country during the crisis.

Shame on President Trump for not recognizing the greatness of America during a crisis. Instead he disrespects and blames us for his failure to do the right thing. His disrespect for us added to the number of cases and deaths. He also took away our chance to show the world that we are still “The Shining City on the Hill.”

Karen Hoch

Village of Belvedere