To the Editor:

Doesn’t anyone get it? Voting by mail is not the issue and neither is the Post Office. The issue is voting multiple times, or voting dead people, or voting by those who have moved to another location etc. That is due to a deliberate lack of keeping accurate voter registration files.

Once states allowed registration with a driver’s license the entire voting system blew up and became worthless. Especially where non-citizens can get a driver’s license.

Any credit card company can charge your account within minutes of making a purchase. So, why cannot a voter system, just as accurate be developed, and used across the country by every state. If you are registered in one place you cannot register in another until the prior one is canceled.

And using the mail should require a postmark date far enough in advance to ensure your ballot arrives on or prior to Election Day. If you vote in person and don’t make it to the polls your vote does not count because you missed the election. Same with mail in votes. Mail it eight days before the election or it is too late! This really is not rocket science but certain elements would have you believe any attempt to make the system fail safe is an attempt to block votes.

NO! Not true it is an attempt to give everyone who is legitimately registered in one place the chance to vote one time. Not to have failed voter registrars send ballots to everyone on their faulty list.

My wife and I moved over two years ago and still get political mail addressed to us in Pennsylvania at our old address. So, if the voter office still gives out voter lists with our names on it that means we are still registered somewhere on a faulty list. How many Floridians are in the same boat or deliberately voting up north and in Florida. Seems like there is not any auditing of this issue between states.

So, vote however you want, in person, or by mail. But, only once and make sure you do it to get your vote to the polls by Election Day. Not hard to do really. Election is on Nov. 3, 2020 this year for those with their head in the sand. You can request an Absentee Ballot if you do not want to go to the polls in person. But you still need to mail it on time!

This vote by mail crap has me wondering who is behind all of this fake information and that there will be chaos. Compare each requested ballot to the registration records and then mail an absentee ballot. Do not do a mass mailing to all registered voters since no one is monitoring the files or returns. If a mass mailing goes to a dead person, a new tenant or owner, that is where the corruption will begin. My two cents.

Robert Nyce

Village of El Cortez