Voting by mail is not the issue and neither is the Post Office

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Doesn’t anyone get it? Voting by mail is not the issue and neither is the Post Office. The issue is voting multiple times, or voting dead people, or voting by those who have moved to another location etc. That is due to a deliberate lack of keeping accurate voter registration files.
Once states allowed registration with a driver’s license the entire voting system blew up and became worthless. Especially where non-citizens can get a driver’s license.
Any credit card company can charge your account within minutes of making a purchase. So, why cannot a voter system, just as accurate be developed, and used across the country by every state.  If you are registered in one place you cannot register in another until the prior one is canceled.
And using the mail should require a postmark date far enough in advance to ensure your ballot arrives on or prior to Election Day. If you vote in person and don’t make it to the polls your vote does not count because you missed the election. Same with mail in votes. Mail it eight days before the election or it is too late!  This really is not rocket science but certain elements would have you believe any attempt to make the system fail safe is an attempt to block votes.
NO!  Not true it is an attempt to give everyone who is legitimately registered in one place the chance to vote one time.  Not to have failed voter registrars send ballots to everyone on their faulty list.
My wife and I moved over two years ago and still get political mail addressed to us in Pennsylvania at our old address. So, if the voter office still gives out voter lists with our names on it that means we are still registered somewhere on a faulty list.  How many Floridians are in the same boat or deliberately voting up north and in Florida. Seems like there is not any auditing of this issue between states.
So, vote however you want, in person, or by mail. But, only once and make sure you do it to get your vote to the polls by Election Day. Not hard to do really. Election is on Nov. 3, 2020 this year for those with their head in the sand. You can request an Absentee Ballot if you do not want to go to the polls in person.  But you still need to mail it on time!
This vote by mail crap has me wondering who is behind all of this fake information and that there will be chaos. Compare each requested ballot to the registration records and then mail an absentee ballot. Do not do a mass mailing to all registered voters since no one is monitoring the files or returns.  If a mass mailing goes to a dead person, a new tenant or owner, that is where the corruption will begin. My two cents.

Robert Nyce
Village of El Cortez

 

Letters to the Editor

Is this treason?

A Village of Tall Trees resident looks at President Trump’s response to the COVID-19 crisis and wonders if it could be treasonous. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

The Villages is no longer America’s friendliest retirement community

A man who said he was considering a move to The Villages contends that The Villages is no longer America's friendliest retirement community. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Now do you think Trump is dangerous?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident follows up on an earlier contention that Trump is a “clear and present danger.” He quotes Bob Woodward's new book.
Letters to the Editor

We need to teach children that color doesn’t matter

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that we need to teach children that color doesn’t matter.
Letters to the Editor

Unhappiness in Village of Fenney over lax enforcement of deed restrictions

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on a neighborhood controversy about political signs and flags and reported lax enforcement of deed restrictions.
Letters to the Editor

What’s the logic of reopening and re-closing water coolers?

A Village of St. Charles resident questions the logic of reopening and re-closing water coolers in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

New York’s COVID-19 restrictions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager asks why Gov. Cuomo's COVID-19 quarantine does not prevent sports teams from coming and going from the Empire State, while he can’t visit New York to see his only grandchild.
Crime

78-year-old Villager jailed without bond after violating DUI probation

A 78-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after violating her probation on a drunk driving charge.
News

Gas station to be torn down and rebuilt with car wash on Historic Side

A gas station will be torn down and rebuilt with a car wash on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Photos

Photos

Turkey Near The Village Of Chitty Chatty

Lots of turkeys were spotted near the nature trail in the Village of Chitty Chatty. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

Little Blue Heron with Leaf at Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this little blue heron holding a leaf spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Photos

Alligator Enjoying the Sun in the Village of Collier

This alligator was enjoying the sun in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Crime

Crime

78-year-old Villager jailed without bond after violating DUI probation

A 78-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after violating her probation on a drunk driving charge.
Read more
Opinions

Opinions

We should respect each other

Villager Betty Cunningham, writing in an Opinion piece, argues that we Americans should respect each other.
Read more
News

Lady Lake to hear another pitch to pipe water to Sumter County

Lady Lake leaders next week will hear another pitch to pipe water from the town to a proposed development in Sumter County.
Read more
Crime

78-year-old Villager jailed without bond after violating DUI probation

A 78-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after violating her probation on a drunk driving charge.
Read more
News

Gas station to be torn down and rebuilt with car wash on Historic Side

A gas station will be torn down and rebuilt with a car wash on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Is this treason?

A Village of Tall Trees resident looks at President Trump’s response to the COVID-19 crisis and wonders if it could be treasonous. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages is no longer America’s friendliest retirement community

A man who said he was considering a move to The Villages contends that The Villages is no longer America's friendliest retirement community. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Crime

Crime

78-year-old Villager jailed without bond after violating DUI probation

A 78-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after violating her probation on a drunk driving charge.
Read more
Crime

41-year-old Coleman man arrested after alleged sex with 16-year-old

A 41-year-old Coleman man was arrested after allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old.
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated suicidal man shot and wounded by deputies in Wildwood

A man who was believed to be intoxicated and suicidal was shot and wounded by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies in Wildwood.
Read more
