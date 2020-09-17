Woman arrested after traffic stop at Denny’s in The Villages

A woman was arrested after a traffic stop at Denny’s restaurant in The Villages.

Desiree Ann Kaye, 34, of Ocklawaha, had been driving a blue minivan early Thursday morning when she failed to stop at a stop bar at Buenos Aires Boulevard and U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop at the nearby restaurant, the Milwaukee, Wis. native admitted she does not have a driver’s license and she has been arrested “many times” for driving without a license. A check revealed she has been classified as a habitual offender and has been arrested 17 times for driving while license suspended.

In 2018, she was arrested with drugs at an internet cafe. Kaye was arrested in 2017 in an attempted shoe theft at Bealls. She was arrested along with a Village of Glenbrook man in 2016 in the parking lot of a bank in The Villages. Earlier that same year, she was arrested after attempting to steal a pair of shoes from Kohl’s in Lady Lake.

Following Thursday’s arrest, she was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.