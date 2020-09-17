Yvonne M. Carroll, 84 of Wildwood, FL went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Yvonne was born on April 27, 1936 in Pleasant View, Kentucky. She moved to Wildwood in 1977 from Orlando. Yvonne became involved with SARC and the Lions Club organizations. She retired from K-Mart after serving 22 years with the company as a Receiving Supervisor. She also was a member of the Wildwood United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Lee Douglas; son, Robert Lee Douglas; grandsons, Robert Douglas, Michael Douglas and Robert Wilson; sister, Arthy Marlow. Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Michael) Wilson of Ft. Meade, FL; grandchildren, Sean Wilson, Patricia Douglas Gatsiopoulos, Annie Martinez, Jessie Douglas, Thomas Douglas, Rose Douglas; and many great grandchildren.

A private inurnment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Ft. Meade, FL at a near future date.