8 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area continues to add cases

Eight more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the tri-county area reported 105 new cases of the virus on Friday.

Six of the latest fatalities were from Lake County, while one was from Sumter County and the other one lived in Marion County. They were identified by the Florida Department of Health as:

89-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 12;

67-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 14;

89-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 5;

66-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 11;

101-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 17;

77-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Sept. 17;

68-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Aug. 14; and

52-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 19.

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up one for a total of 594;

Leesburg up seven for a total of 1,188;

Belleview up three for a total of 346;

Lady Lake up two for a total of 286; and

Summerfield up one for a total of 361.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,140 cases – an increase of three from Thursday to Friday – among 1,119 men, 999 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 197 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 471 in correctional facilities. There have been 65 deaths and 239 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 558 cases, followed by Wildwood with 403 and Coleman with 382. Others have been identified in Bushnell (285, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Oxford (123), Webster (85), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (49), Sumterville (41) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 285 cases among 182 inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 18,869 – increase of 105

Men: 8,178

Women: 10,245

Non-residents: 77

People listed as unknown: 189

Deaths: 65

Hospitalizations: 239

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,220 – increase of 47

Men: 3,325

Women: 3,715

Non-residents: 51

People listed as unknown: 129

Cases in long-term care facilities: 548

Cases in correctional facilities: 247

Deaths: 169

Hospitalizations: 529

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,797), Leesburg (1,188), Tavares (728), Mount Dora (571) and Eustis (568). The Villages also is reporting 31 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 9,329 – increase of 55

Men: 3,734

Women: 5,531

Non-residents: 17

People listed as unknown: 47

Cases in long-term care facilities: 941

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,214

Deaths: 259

Hospitalizations: 902

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,289), Summerfield (361), Belleview (346), Dunnellon (309) and Citra (177). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,239 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,113) and staff members (126) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 677,660 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,204 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 669,684 are residents. A total of 44,826 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 22,085 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 13,386 deaths and 42,234 people have been hospitalized.