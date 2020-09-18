Alleged Wal-Mart grocery thief back behind bars on Sumter County DUI warrant

A former Wal-Mart employee who was accused of stealing food from his employer last month is behind bars again.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday arrested 57-year-old Brian Frederick Pape on an outstanding Sumter County warrant. Pape was wanted for violating his probation in connection with a previous charge of driving under the influence. He was being held on no bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Pape was working at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages in September when he was arrested in an alleged grocery theft from the store. He was accused of stealing $40 worth of items between Aug. 19 and 28, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The stolen items included Snickers’ candy bars, frozen croissants, cheese and deli meat. The thefts were reported to law enforcement by the store’s loss prevention officer.

In December 2019, Pape was arrested on a drunk driving charge in the parking lot of the same Wal-Mart. He had liquor in a Polar Pop cup in his 1999 tan Ford Ranger pickup truck, as well as a bottle of Captain Morgan spiced rum and two bottles of Skol vodka, a report says, adding that he also had been convicted of DUI in Marion County in 2017.