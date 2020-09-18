FHP report sheds light on crash that took out SECO pole near Charter School

The release of a Florida Highway Patrol report is shedding light on a crash that took out a SECO Energy pole near The Villages Charter School and sent two women to local hospitals.

Hazel Kathleen Jones, 82, of Goodlettsville, Tenn. was driving a red 2017 four-door Nissan Altima at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday when she was heading south in the left turn lane of Buffalo Trail approaching the intersection of County Road 466. She failed to come to a stop at a stop sign, according to the FHP accident report.

Her car traveled into the path of black 2017 Buick Envision utility vehicle driven by 29-year-old Kaylee Shay Beesley of Bushnell, who had been westbound on County Road 466. She swerved to try to avoid the collision, but her vehicle was struck in the side by Jones’ car. Beesley’s Buick overturned and the roof of the vehicle hit the pole.

Beesley was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Jones was taken to UF Health The Villages Hospital. She was ticketed for running a stop sign.