Lady Lake shouldn’t give away its water

To the Editor:

I live in Water Oak, my family has lived here 30-plus years. The town of Lady Lake has existed since 1929. Why are we giving water to property located in Sumter County? Lake County doesn’t receive property tax dollars on these apartments. Sumter County should be providing water and if that means through The Villages, then they should be legally required to provide water rights.

Sumter County also receives county tax revenue to help fund entertainment on the squares. But The Villages still has all three squares closed. They are still receiving this money. The Villages now provides live entertainment but it is now available at the food trucks south of Brownwood. Who is paying this tab? Does this bother anyone else? The Villages are the worst neighbors I have ever had!

Susan Riedel

Water Oak