To the Editor:

Last Friday, my wife and I had dinner at Sumter Landing. I won’t name the restaurant only to say that the restaurant was packed and all inside seating was reserved. We sat outside for dinner. Sumter Landing Town Square was also crowded. People were shoulder to shoulder hugging and kissing old friends. Sounds like a great evening in The Villages. The problem was, with the exceptions of my wife and I, not one person was wearing a mask. How sad.

Jim Rogowski

Village of Woodbury