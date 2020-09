To the Editor:

Why is it, every edition of Villages-News.com reports multiple deaths in the area. What is the area you are talking about? That many deaths are not in The Villages, and I doubt the immediate surrounding area.

How about telling us where exactly these deaths are. You are giving the false impression that The Villages is rampant with deaths.

And, while I am at it, when you report positive tests, are these people in the hospital? Quit scaring folks.

Mel Halfon

Village of Pine Ridge