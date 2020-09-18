Friday, September 18, 2020
87.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

Remembering our rides of yesterday

Barry Evans

Barry Evans
Barry Evans

The Blonde and I have had our share of cars – probably more than our share.  I will note that we have never been as welcomed at a dealer’s as one of our neighbors here in The Villages.  He was such a very frequent buyer at one dealer’s that they went into a fit of depression when he moved to Arizona.  However, Arizona turned out to be a mistake and he returned to The Villages.  When he did, he was met at the Orlando airport by the dealer with a new car for him. He had ordered it, but I don’t know of anybody else who would have been welcomed like that. Of course, my friend was the same guy who complained about a large maintenance bill on the car he had.  Said he wouldn’t pay it and traded the just maintained car on a new one. Probably why the dealer likes him so much!

In our case the first car The Blonde and I had together was a well-used 1951 Ford. When we were married, she had never driven a car. In fact, growing up her family never had a car.  They lived in Pittsburgh and just took good old trolleys everywhere. I was drafted two months after we wed, and she took driving lessons while I went through basic training. She managed to pass the driver’s test and became the terror of her section of Pittsburgh. Gas station attendants (remember them) would fill up her tank and then drive the car out to the street for her. (The pumps had to be protected!)  When I got back home, I found that the once you turned the motor on, the car would immediately start going 25 miles an hour – which she thought was great.

I had the speed problem fixed and we drove down to Fort Gordon, Ga. where I was to be stationed.  I let her drive and found out why the gas attendants in Pittsburgh did what they did.  I asked her to turn into a station – and she did with a whoosh that woke up everybody in the station or near the pumps.  Back then, you did not have the interstates as they do now. Thus, we went on a number of two-lane roads.  She would drive until we came to a bridge, then she would pull over, and I would drive across.  Those bridges were too narrow!  Despite the above, I hasten to mention that she became an excellent driver. For example, when we lived in northern New Jersey she had to drive our little daughter down the Garden State Parkway once a week for several years to a doctor in Philadelphia.

One of the cars that she drove was a 1968 Bel Air Chevrolet station wagon that we had had for about two weeks. She was going through a collection booth when she was smacked by the car behind her and pushed through the opening.  He claimed that his brakes failed. When the cop was through with his paperwork, he turned to my good wife and asked if she would give the guy a ride home.  Can you imagine that?  She did though.  Our first new car may have been our favorite.  It was a 1959 Rambler American with a continental tire kit.  We had that little beauty for about seven years and might have had it longer, but the Blonde was driving with the kids one day, luckily slowly on a city side street, when the brakes failed.  The brake fluid line had dropped down and the tire wore a hole in it.  We had that fixed, but no more driving the Rambler for The Blonde!  Used cars weren’t worth much in those days – especially a seven-year-old Rambler.  I sold it for my advertised price of $98.35 to the President of the School Board. He had had a 1960 model just like ours and missed it. His wife did wonder what the 35 cents was for! I told her that I would use it to buy a couple of comic books for our son. (It was actually a brilliant advertising ploy!)

I could go on in this vein, but perhaps I had better quit before I write something that gets me in trouble!

Barry Evans writes about “Life in The Villages” for Villages-News.com.

     

Related Articles

Opinions

We should respect each other

Villager Betty Cunningham, writing in an Opinion piece, argues that we Americans should respect each other.
Read more
Opinions

President Trump is committed to restoring law and order

Congressman Daniel Webster, in his weekly message from Washington, D.C., writes that President Trump is committed to restoring law and order in cities that have experienced violence and rioting.
Read more
Opinions

Low Vitamin D can increase risk for and severity of COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin advises Vitamin D deficiency increases risk for becoming infected with COVID-19, and for complications and death from the disease. He offers some advice for staying healthy.
Read more
Opinions

Celebrating the Jewish holidays in a time of change     

Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein will lead all the high holiday services virtually from Temple Shalom. All area residents, regardless of faith, are welcome to participate. Villager Susan Sirmai Feinberg, marketing director for Temple Shalom, has the details.
Read more
Opinions

Don’t believe ‘sky-is-falling’ reporting from AP on Greenland’s ice

Columnist John Shewchuk warns that we should not believe the "sky-is-falling" reporting from the Associated Press on Greenland’s ice.
Read more
Opinions

Rich history of The Villages means nothing to the Morse Millennials

There’s no other way to say it: Villages Founder Harold Schwartz would roll over in his grave if he knew his great-great-grandchildren – the Morse Millennials – were about to inundate his beloved retirement community with apartments.
Read more
Opinions

Traffic control

Columnist Barry Evans looks at the evolution of the traffic signal and he wonders out loud why traffic engineers in Sumter County are so left-turn oriented.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Illinois golfer provides false phone number after shattering window in The Villages

An Illinois golfer provided a false phone number after shattering a window in The Villages.
Read more
News

Increase in trash pickup fees coming Oct. 1 to most of The Villages

An increase in trash pickup fees is coming Oct. 1 to most of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Please Do Not Feed The Gators

Please do not feed the gators. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Ducks At Belmont Executive Golf Course After Rainstorm

Check out these ducks in their new pond at Belmont Executive Golf Course after a rainstorm. Thanks to Penny LaCasse for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Turkey Near The Village Of Chitty Chatty

Lots of turkeys were spotted near the nature trail in the Village of Chitty Chatty. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

No masks at packed restaurant in The Villages

A Village of Woodbury resident and his wife went to dinner at Lake Sumter Landing. The restaurant was packed and people weren’t wearing masks. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Vehicle with bullet holes abandoned in parking lot of church in The Villages

A vehicle with bullet holes was found abandoned in the parking lot of a church in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Remembering our rides of yesterday

Columnist Barry Evans looks back at some of the cars he had owned, including a 1968 Bel Air Chevrolet station wagon.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers send strong anti-apartment message ahead of Sumter County hearing

Villagers are sending a strong anti-apartment message ahead of a Sumter County zoning hearing that could clear the way for multi-family housing at numerous locations in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Illinois golfer provides false phone number after shattering window in The Villages

An Illinois golfer provided a false phone number after shattering a window in The Villages.
Read more
News

Increase in trash pickup fees coming Oct. 1 to most of The Villages

An increase in trash pickup fees is coming Oct. 1 to most of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

No masks at packed restaurant in The Villages

A Village of Woodbury resident and his wife went to dinner at Lake Sumter Landing. The restaurant was packed and people weren’t wearing masks. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Quit scaring folks

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Villages-News.com’s reporting on the Coronavirus is unnecessarily scaring residents.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Lady Lake shouldn’t give away its water

In a Letter to the Editor, a Water Oak resident says the Town of Lady Lake should not give away its precious water.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Vehicle with bullet holes abandoned in parking lot of church in The Villages

A vehicle with bullet holes was found abandoned in the parking lot of a church in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after leaving Wildwood Middle High School

A woman driving without a license was arrested after leaving Wildwood Middle High School.
Read more
Crime

Villages construction worker nabbed after allegedly striking bicyclist in Leesburg

A man who identified himself as a Villages construction worker found himself behind bars Tuesday night after fleeing from a Leesburg Police officer who reported seeing him hit a bicyclist with his vehicle.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,272FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,636FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
87.2 ° F
89.6 °
85 °
59 %
2.2mph
40 %
Sat
89 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
74 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment