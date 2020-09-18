Teen arrested after allegedly stealing liquor and rifling through neighbor lady’s home

A teenager was arrested after allegedly stealing liquor and rifling through his neighbor lady’s home.

The woman woke up at 1:30 a.m. Thursday and found her home on Woodland Trail in “disarray,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The kitchen cabinets were open, her purse had been searched and her AT&T flip phone was missing. Also missing was a bottle of Fireball whiskey and a bottle of Korbel champagne, as well as a jar of coins.

A 15-year-old was found in the area of the Lady Lake Library. A search of the boy’s backpack turned up several items which were apparently taken from the woman’s home. The teen’s mother was summoned to the scene. The boy admitted to his mother he had taken the woman’s cell phone and disposed of it in a garbage can on Arlington Avenue, the street where they live.

The Indiana native was taken into custody on charges of burglary, theft and possession of alcohol by a minor.