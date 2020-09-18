Villages Charter School continues to pace Sumter Schools with 12 COVID-19 cases

Two more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the school to 12.

The latest cases were identified this past Monday when two students tested positive. Only five other cases have been reported among students in all Sumter County Schools – one each at Wildwood Elementary School, South Sumter Middle School, South Sumter High School, Lake Panasoffkee Elementary and in the district’s e-learning program.

Five staff members also have tested positive since schools reopened Aug. 24. Those include two employees at South Sumter High School, one at Webster Elementary School and one in the district office. It’s unclear from the report posted on the school district’s website where the fifth staff member is employed. Also, two employees have reportedly tested positive at The Villages Charter School, but those staff members don’t work for the school district and aren’t included in its reports, according to Deborah Moffitt, assistant superintendent.

The Lake County School District is reporting nine new cases among eight students and one employee. Another 111 students and 10 employees have been quarantined, the district’s website shows.

Lake County Schools and departments affected by the latest COVID-19 results include:

Beverly Shores Elementary School (one student positive, seven students quarantined and two staff members quarantined);

Lake Minneola High School (two students positive, 59 students quarantined and two staff members quarantined);

Groveland Elementary School (four students positive and 24 students quarantined);

Academic Services (one staff member positive and six staff members quarantined); and

Round Lake Charter School (one student positive and 21 students quarantined).

In the Marion County School District, 19 cases were reported this week among nine students and 10 employees. Another 105 students and 22 employees are quarantining after direct contact with COVID-19 patients. And since Sept. 11, 505 students have been sent home with COVID-19 symptoms, according to the district’s website.

The Marion County schools and offices impacted by the positive results in the past week include Belleview Elementary School, Belleview Middle School, Dunnellon High School, Exceptional Student Education Department, Food and Nutrition Services, Forest High School, Fort McCoy School, Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary School, Hillcrest School, Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks, Lake Weir Middle School, Liberty Middle School, Sunrise Elementary School and Vanguard High School.