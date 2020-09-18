Friday, September 18, 2020
87.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villages firefighters battle mobile home fire at Continental Country Club

Larry D. Croom

Firefighters from The Villages battled a blaze early Thursday morning at a residence in a Wildwood retirement community.

Firefighters from The Villages were able to quickly extinguish a fire that broke out Thursday morning in the kitchen area of a mobile home in the Continental Country Club retirement community. Photo courtesy of The Villages Public Safety Department.

Smoke was coming from the kitchen area of this mobile home on Thursday morning when Villages firefighters arrived at the residence, located on Big Oak Lane in Continental Country Club. Photo courtesy of The Villages Public Safety Department.

Crews were called shortly after 7 a.m. to a mobile home on Big Oak Lane in Continental Country Club, located just off State Road 44 in Wildwood. A 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from the residence, a Villages Public Safety report states.

Crews from Villages Station 47 arrived in just under five minutes to find smoke showing from one side of a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were told by a resident that everyone had gotten out of the home, the report says.

Firefighters made an offensive attack and quickly brought the blaze under control. Primary and secondary searches confirmed that no one was inside the residence the report says.

A firefighter hoses down one of his colleagues early Thursday morning after crews from The Villages Public Safety Department fought a kitchen fire in a mobile home at Continental Country Club. Photo courtesy of The Villages Public Safety Department.

Multiple units from The Villages Public Safety Department were called to a mobile home fire early Thursday morning in Continental Country Club. No injuries were reported in the incident. Photo courtesy of The Villages Public Safety Department.

Related Articles

Crime

Alleged Wal-Mart grocery thief back behind bars on Sumter County DUI warrant

A former Wal-Mart employee who was accused of stealing food from his employer last month is behind bars again.
Read more
News

Villagers send strong anti-apartment message ahead of Sumter County hearing

Villagers are sending a strong anti-apartment message ahead of a Sumter County zoning hearing that could clear the way for multi-family housing at numerous locations in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Illinois golfer provides false phone number after shattering window in The Villages

An Illinois golfer provided a false phone number after shattering a window in The Villages.
Read more
News

Increase in trash pickup fees coming Oct. 1 to most of The Villages

An increase in trash pickup fees is coming Oct. 1 to most of The Villages.
Read more
Health

8 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases pop up in Villages-area

Eight more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases continued to be reported Thursday in and around The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Vehicle with bullet holes abandoned in parking lot of church in The Villages

A vehicle with bullet holes was found abandoned in the parking lot of a church in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after leaving Wildwood Middle High School

A woman driving without a license was arrested after leaving Wildwood Middle High School.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Alleged Wal-Mart grocery thief back behind bars on Sumter County DUI warrant

A former Wal-Mart employee who was accused of stealing food from his employer last month is behind bars again.
Read more
News

Villagers send strong anti-apartment message ahead of Sumter County hearing

Villagers are sending a strong anti-apartment message ahead of a Sumter County zoning hearing that could clear the way for multi-family housing at numerous locations in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Please Do Not Feed The Gators

Please do not feed the gators. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Ducks At Belmont Executive Golf Course After Rainstorm

Check out these ducks in their new pond at Belmont Executive Golf Course after a rainstorm. Thanks to Penny LaCasse for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Turkey Near The Village Of Chitty Chatty

Lots of turkeys were spotted near the nature trail in the Village of Chitty Chatty. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

No masks at packed restaurant in The Villages

A Village of Woodbury resident and his wife went to dinner at Lake Sumter Landing. The restaurant was packed and people weren’t wearing masks. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Alleged Wal-Mart grocery thief back behind bars on Sumter County DUI warrant

A former Wal-Mart employee who was accused of stealing food from his employer last month is behind bars again.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Remembering our rides of yesterday

Columnist Barry Evans looks back at some of the cars he had owned, including a 1968 Bel Air Chevrolet station wagon.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villages firefighters battle mobile home fire at Continental Country Club

Firefighters from The Villages battled a blaze early Thursday morning at a residence in a Wildwood retirement community.
Read more
Crime

Alleged Wal-Mart grocery thief back behind bars on Sumter County DUI warrant

A former Wal-Mart employee who was accused of stealing food from his employer last month is behind bars again.
Read more
News

Villagers send strong anti-apartment message ahead of Sumter County hearing

Villagers are sending a strong anti-apartment message ahead of a Sumter County zoning hearing that could clear the way for multi-family housing at numerous locations in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

No masks at packed restaurant in The Villages

A Village of Woodbury resident and his wife went to dinner at Lake Sumter Landing. The restaurant was packed and people weren’t wearing masks. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Quit scaring folks

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Villages-News.com’s reporting on the Coronavirus is unnecessarily scaring residents.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Lady Lake shouldn’t give away its water

In a Letter to the Editor, a Water Oak resident says the Town of Lady Lake should not give away its precious water.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Alleged Wal-Mart grocery thief back behind bars on Sumter County DUI warrant

A former Wal-Mart employee who was accused of stealing food from his employer last month is behind bars again.
Read more
Crime

Vehicle with bullet holes abandoned in parking lot of church in The Villages

A vehicle with bullet holes was found abandoned in the parking lot of a church in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after leaving Wildwood Middle High School

A woman driving without a license was arrested after leaving Wildwood Middle High School.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,272FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,636FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
87.2 ° F
89.6 °
85 °
59 %
2.2mph
40 %
Sat
89 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
74 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment