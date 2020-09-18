Villages firefighters battle mobile home fire at Continental Country Club

Firefighters from The Villages battled a blaze early Thursday morning at a residence in a Wildwood retirement community.

Crews were called shortly after 7 a.m. to a mobile home on Big Oak Lane in Continental Country Club, located just off State Road 44 in Wildwood. A 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from the residence, a Villages Public Safety report states.

Crews from Villages Station 47 arrived in just under five minutes to find smoke showing from one side of a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were told by a resident that everyone had gotten out of the home, the report says.

Firefighters made an offensive attack and quickly brought the blaze under control. Primary and secondary searches confirmed that no one was inside the residence the report says.