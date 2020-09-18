Why is irrigation running after heavy rain in The Villages?

Have you ever wondered why in The Villages the irrigation is running along a roadway for a mile or two or on a golf course for days after an extreme amount of rain has fallen?

District Property Management monitors the water level in water retention basins throughout the community. When you see irrigation running after a large rain event, it is usually due to the fact that the water retention areas throughout The Villages are above the recommended level and must be lowered. These measures are in place to make room for more rain water, which is collected from the streets, yards and golf courses, should there be a second rain event coming.