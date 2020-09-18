Saturday, September 19, 2020
Why is irrigation running after heavy rain in The Villages?

Staff Report

Have you ever wondered why in The Villages the irrigation is running along a roadway for a mile or two or on a golf course for days after an extreme amount of rain has fallen?

Sprinklers running along Buena Vista Boulevard and Bailey Trail.

District Property Management monitors the water level in water retention basins throughout the community. When you see irrigation running after a large rain event, it is usually due to the fact that the water retention areas throughout The Villages are above the recommended level and must be lowered. These measures are in place to make room for more rain water, which is collected from the streets, yards and golf courses, should there be a second rain event coming.

News

Silver Lake Executive Golf Course closed due to excessive rain

The Silver Lake Executive Golf Course will be closed beginning Sunday, Sept. 20 until further notice for water management implementations due to excessive rain.
Health

Villages Charter School continues to pace Sumter Schools with 12 COVID-19 cases

Two more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the school to 12. Villages-News.com’s Larry D. Croom has an update on COVID-19 cases in all three local school districts.
Health

8 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area continues to add cases

Eight more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the tri-county area reported 105 new cases of the virus on Friday.
Crime

Guest charged in Brownwood hotel shooting enters plea in court

A man arrested after shooting up a hotel room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages has entered a plea in court in the case.
News

FHP report sheds light on crash that took out SECO pole near Charter School

The release of a Florida Highway Patrol report is shedding light on a crash that took out a SECO Energy pole near The Villages Charter School and sent two women to local hospitals.
Crime

Teen arrested after allegedly stealing liquor and rifling through neighbor lady’s home

A teenager was arrested after allegedly stealing liquor and rifling through his neighbor lady’s home.
Crime

Wildwood teen with gun arrested after chase exceeding 100 miles per hour

A Wildwood teen armed with a gun was arrested after a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour. We've got video from the chase.
