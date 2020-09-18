Friday, September 18, 2020
Wildwood teen with gun arrested after chase exceeding 100 miles per hour

Meta Minton

Manijae’trequan Everett

A Wildwood teen armed with a gun was arrested after a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Manijae’trequan Everett, 19, was at the wheel of a black Hyundai Azera at about 3 a.m. Thursday northbound on Interstate 75 traveling at 125 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP trooper pursued the vehicle from I-75 to State Road 44 where the chase continued at a speed of 118 mph. The Hyundai made a turn down a dead end on Industrial Drive in Wildwood, where Everett exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The trooper tasered Everett, who was handcuffed and taken into custody.

A handgun was founded tucked in between the driver’s set and center console. Also found in the vehicle were marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia. He also had $2,400 in cash.

He was arrested on multiple felony charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $70,500 bond.

