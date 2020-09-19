Saturday, September 19, 2020
77.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

19-year-old Fruitland Park man charged with murder in June shooting

Larry D. Croom

Maurice Latrod Benn Jr.

Two men, including one from Fruitland Park, are behind bars on murder charges stemming from a June shooting in Mount Dora.

Maurice Latrod Benn Jr., 19, who lives at 607 Bidwell St. in Fruitland Park, and David Julian Murrell, 18, of 1024 Morin St. in Eustis, have been charged with felony murder and robbery with a firearm. The duo was already behind bars at the Lake County Jail on Thursday when they were charged with killing 27-year-old Tevin L. Williams in June. Williams died after being shot in the head while his vehicle was parked in his driveway in the 3800 block of W. Old U.S. Hwy. 441, a police report states.

A witness who was in the vehicle with Williams told Lake County sheriff’s deputies that several black males approached the vehicle and shot Williams. She said she fled from the crime scene on foot until she found a local resident who called 911 to report the crime, the report says.

David Julian Murrell

Detectives eventually determined that both Benn and Murrell were at the crime scene at about the time of the murder. A person whose name was redacted from the report told detectives that Benn likely had his hair cut inside a residence near the site of the shooting, the report says.

Benn, who was already in custody in connection with an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder in an Orlando case, allegedly admitted to “being involved” in Williams’ murder. He stated that he was with “Dubs,” who was identified as Murrell, and another man nicknamed “Ricky” and they planned to rob Williams “because they believed him to normally have large amounts of marijuana.” He said after they left a nearby residence they waited until Williams arrived in a vehicle to sell them drugs, the report says.

Benn allegedly told detectives that they approached the vehicle and “Dubs” pulled out a pistol and they began to rob Williams. He said when Williams attempted to close his car door and flee, he held the door open and “Dubs” shot Williams while “Ricky” was watching from the passenger side, the report says.

Benn said the passenger fled from the car on foot and he ran around the corner to Old U.S. Hwy. 441, where he was picked up by a friend that was already on the way to get him, the report says.

On Aug. 19, detectives put together three lineups – one for each suspect – and showed them to a witness who observed Williams’ vehicle in his driveway with the driver’s side door open and the headlights on. The witness identified all three suspects and he confirmed them through their “street names/monikers,” the report says.

Related Articles

Crime

Bathroom-seeking Summerfield woman jailed after elderly woman reports attack

A Summerfield woman with a checkered legal past was jailed Thursday after a nasty battle with an elderly woman who let her use the restroom at her residence.
Read more
Crime

Oakland Hills man nabbed while allegedly trying to register stolen travel trailer

An Oakland Hills man was jailed Wednesday after allegedly trying to get a license plate for a stolen travel trailer.
Read more
Crime

Fruitland Park Police seeking car thief who fled from traffic crash on foot

Fruitland Park Police officers are searching for a car thief who fled from a traffic crash recently.
Read more
News

Sterling Heights Recreation Center will be closed Wednesday

The Sterling Heights Recreation Center as well as outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Read more
News

Silver Lake Executive Golf Course closed due to excessive rain

The Silver Lake Executive Golf Course will be closed beginning Sunday, Sept. 20 until further notice for water management implementations due to excessive rain.
Read more
Health

Villages Charter School continues to pace Sumter Schools with 12 COVID-19 cases

Two more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the school to 12. Villages-News.com’s Larry D. Croom has an update on COVID-19 cases in all three local school districts.
Read more
Health

8 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area continues to add cases

Eight more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the tri-county area reported 105 new cases of the virus on Friday.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Bathroom-seeking Summerfield woman jailed after elderly woman reports attack

A Summerfield woman with a checkered legal past was jailed Thursday after a nasty battle with an elderly woman who let her use the restroom at her residence.
Read more
Crime

Oakland Hills man nabbed while allegedly trying to register stolen travel trailer

An Oakland Hills man was jailed Wednesday after allegedly trying to get a license plate for a stolen travel trailer.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Bluebird Near Pine Ridge Eagle Preserve

This bluebird was spotted near Pine Ridge Eagle Preserve. Thanks to Gary Robbins for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Please Do Not Feed The Gators

Please do not feed the gators. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Ducks At Belmont Executive Golf Course After Rainstorm

Check out these ducks in their new pond at Belmont Executive Golf Course after a rainstorm. Thanks to Penny LaCasse for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun story about apartments extremely misleading

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a story in The Villages Daily Sun comparing The Lofts at Brownwood to apartments planned at Spanish Springs Town Square. He agues it’s not a fair comparison.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

19-year-old Fruitland Park man charged with murder in June shooting

Two men, including one from Fruitland Park, are behind bars on murder charges stemming from a June shooting in Mount Dora.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Lame-duck Sumter commissioners have no business considering Villages apartments

It’s time for the outgoing Sumter County commissioners to do the right thing for once and actually represent those who put them in office.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

19-year-old Fruitland Park man charged with murder in June shooting

Two men, including one from Fruitland Park, are behind bars on murder charges stemming from a June shooting in Mount Dora.
Read more
Crime

Bathroom-seeking Summerfield woman jailed after elderly woman reports attack

A Summerfield woman with a checkered legal past was jailed Thursday after a nasty battle with an elderly woman who let her use the restroom at her residence.
Read more
Crime

Oakland Hills man nabbed while allegedly trying to register stolen travel trailer

An Oakland Hills man was jailed Wednesday after allegedly trying to get a license plate for a stolen travel trailer.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun story about apartments extremely misleading

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a story in The Villages Daily Sun comparing The Lofts at Brownwood to apartments planned at Spanish Springs Town Square. He agues it’s not a fair comparison.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Look in the mirror if you’re outraged by Trump

A Village of Fenney resident contends that reasons for hysterical fears about President Trump never materialized. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Commissioners beholden to Developer will vote on apartments

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out Sumter County commissioners beholden to the Developer will vote on the controversial apartments, rather than the trio of new commissioners voted in by the people.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

19-year-old Fruitland Park man charged with murder in June shooting

Two men, including one from Fruitland Park, are behind bars on murder charges stemming from a June shooting in Mount Dora.
Read more
Crime

Bathroom-seeking Summerfield woman jailed after elderly woman reports attack

A Summerfield woman with a checkered legal past was jailed Thursday after a nasty battle with an elderly woman who let her use the restroom at her residence.
Read more
Crime

Oakland Hills man nabbed while allegedly trying to register stolen travel trailer

An Oakland Hills man was jailed Wednesday after allegedly trying to get a license plate for a stolen travel trailer.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,275FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,639FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
77.9 ° F
79 °
77 °
88 %
4.5mph
90 %
Sun
85 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment