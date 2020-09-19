Bathroom-seeking Summerfield woman jailed after elderly woman reports attack

A Summerfield woman with a checkered legal past was jailed Thursday after a nasty battle with an elderly woman who let her use the restroom at her residence.

The victim told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that 47-year-old Camille Marie Lester was in her bathroom for quite some time so she went to see what she was doing. She said she observed Lester wearing several of her hair ties and she asked her to put the items back and empty her purse. She said Lester refused to do so, became combative and struck her multiple times with her hands, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy noted that the victim had multiple injuries, including a small laceration on her right hand and several scratches and blood on her back, the report says.

The deputy located Lester a few blocks away from the victim’s residence. She denied touching the victim and was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

Lester, who lives at 16915 S.E. 100th Ct. in Summerfield, was being held on $2,000 bond. She’s due in court Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.

Lester is no stranger to the legal system, having been arrested twice earlier this year. In July, she found herself behind bars after an altercation broke out at the Wake N Vape Smoke Shop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Marion County. And in June she was jailed on drug charges after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her leaving an abandoned residence, a report states.