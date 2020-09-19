Saturday, September 19, 2020
Bathroom-seeking Summerfield woman jailed after elderly woman reports attack

Larry D. Croom

Camille Maria Lester

A Summerfield woman with a checkered legal past was jailed Thursday after a nasty battle with an elderly woman who let her use the restroom at her residence.

The victim told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that 47-year-old Camille Marie Lester was in her bathroom for quite some time so she went to see what she was doing. She said she observed Lester wearing several of her hair ties and she asked her to put the items back and empty her purse. She said Lester refused to do so, became combative and struck her multiple times with her hands, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy noted that the victim had multiple injuries, including a small laceration on her right hand and several scratches and blood on her back, the report says.

The deputy located Lester a few blocks away from the victim’s residence. She denied touching the victim and was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

Lester, who lives at 16915 S.E. 100th Ct. in Summerfield, was being held on $2,000 bond. She’s due in court Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.

Lester is no stranger to the legal system, having been arrested twice earlier this year. In July, she found herself behind bars after an altercation broke out at the Wake N Vape Smoke Shop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Marion County. And in June she was jailed on drug charges after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her leaving an abandoned residence, a report states.

Crime

Oakland Hills man nabbed while allegedly trying to register stolen travel trailer

An Oakland Hills man was jailed Wednesday after allegedly trying to get a license plate for a stolen travel trailer.
Crime

Fruitland Park Police seeking car thief who fled from traffic crash on foot

Fruitland Park Police officers are searching for a car thief who fled from a traffic crash recently.
News

Sterling Heights Recreation Center will be closed Wednesday

The Sterling Heights Recreation Center as well as outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
News

Silver Lake Executive Golf Course closed due to excessive rain

The Silver Lake Executive Golf Course will be closed beginning Sunday, Sept. 20 until further notice for water management implementations due to excessive rain.
Health

Villages Charter School continues to pace Sumter Schools with 12 COVID-19 cases

Two more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the school to 12. Villages-News.com’s Larry D. Croom has an update on COVID-19 cases in all three local school districts.
Health

8 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area continues to add cases

Eight more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the tri-county area reported 105 new cases of the virus on Friday.
News

Why is irrigation running after heavy rain in The Villages?

Have you ever wondered why the irrigation is running along a roadway for a mile or two or on a golf course for days after an extreme amount of rain has fallen? We've got the answer.
