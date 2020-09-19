Fruitland Park Police seeking car thief who fled from traffic crash on foot

Fruitland Park police officers are searching for a car thief who fled from a traffic crash recently.

Police say the man pictured above was seen running from the crash. The vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen out of Marion County on Sept. 7, a report states.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Hilberer at (352) 674-1883 or bhilberer@fruitlandpark.org. Those wishing to make anonymous tips can contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.