Saturday, September 19, 2020
77.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Fruitland Park Police seeking car thief who fled from traffic crash on foot

Larry D. Croom

Fruitland Park police officers are searching for a car thief who fled from a traffic crash recently.

Fruitland Park Police are searching for the man pictured above, who is accused of fleeing on foot after a traffic crash involving a stolen vehicle.

Police say the man pictured above was seen running from the crash. The vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen out of Marion County on Sept. 7, a report states.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Hilberer at (352) 674-1883 or bhilberer@fruitlandpark.org. Those wishing to make anonymous tips can contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Related Articles

News

Sterling Heights Recreation Center will be closed Wednesday

The Sterling Heights Recreation Center as well as outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Read more
News

Silver Lake Executive Golf Course closed due to excessive rain

The Silver Lake Executive Golf Course will be closed beginning Sunday, Sept. 20 until further notice for water management implementations due to excessive rain.
Read more
Health

Villages Charter School continues to pace Sumter Schools with 12 COVID-19 cases

Two more Villages Charter School students have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases at the school to 12. Villages-News.com’s Larry D. Croom has an update on COVID-19 cases in all three local school districts.
Read more
Health

8 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area continues to add cases

Eight more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the tri-county area reported 105 new cases of the virus on Friday.
Read more
News

Why is irrigation running after heavy rain in The Villages?

Have you ever wondered why the irrigation is running along a roadway for a mile or two or on a golf course for days after an extreme amount of rain has fallen? We've got the answer.
Read more
Crime

Guest charged in Brownwood hotel shooting enters plea in court

A man arrested after shooting up a hotel room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages has entered a plea in court in the case.
Read more
News

FHP report sheds light on crash that took out SECO pole near Charter School

The release of a Florida Highway Patrol report is shedding light on a crash that took out a SECO Energy pole near The Villages Charter School and sent two women to local hospitals.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Sterling Heights Recreation Center will be closed Wednesday

The Sterling Heights Recreation Center as well as outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Read more
News

Silver Lake Executive Golf Course closed due to excessive rain

The Silver Lake Executive Golf Course will be closed beginning Sunday, Sept. 20 until further notice for water management implementations due to excessive rain.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Bluebird Near Pine Ridge Eagle Preserve

This bluebird was spotted near Pine Ridge Eagle Preserve. Thanks to Gary Robbins for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Please Do Not Feed The Gators

Please do not feed the gators. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Ducks At Belmont Executive Golf Course After Rainstorm

Check out these ducks in their new pond at Belmont Executive Golf Course after a rainstorm. Thanks to Penny LaCasse for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun story about apartments extremely misleading

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a story in The Villages Daily Sun comparing The Lofts at Brownwood to apartments planned at Spanish Springs Town Square. He agues it’s not a fair comparison.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Fruitland Park Police seeking car thief who fled from traffic crash on foot

Fruitland Park Police officers are searching for a car thief who fled from a traffic crash recently.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Lame-duck Sumter commissioners have no business considering Villages apartments

It’s time for the outgoing Sumter County commissioners to do the right thing for once and actually represent those who put them in office.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Fruitland Park Police seeking car thief who fled from traffic crash on foot

Fruitland Park Police officers are searching for a car thief who fled from a traffic crash recently.
Read more
News

Sterling Heights Recreation Center will be closed Wednesday

The Sterling Heights Recreation Center as well as outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Read more
News

Silver Lake Executive Golf Course closed due to excessive rain

The Silver Lake Executive Golf Course will be closed beginning Sunday, Sept. 20 until further notice for water management implementations due to excessive rain.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun story about apartments extremely misleading

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a story in The Villages Daily Sun comparing The Lofts at Brownwood to apartments planned at Spanish Springs Town Square. He agues it’s not a fair comparison.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Look in the mirror if you’re outraged by Trump

A Village of Fenney resident contends that reasons for hysterical fears about President Trump never materialized. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Commissioners beholden to Developer will vote on apartments

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out Sumter County commissioners beholden to the Developer will vote on the controversial apartments, rather than the trio of new commissioners voted in by the people.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Fruitland Park Police seeking car thief who fled from traffic crash on foot

Fruitland Park Police officers are searching for a car thief who fled from a traffic crash recently.
Read more
Crime

Guest charged in Brownwood hotel shooting enters plea in court

A man arrested after shooting up a hotel room at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages has entered a plea in court in the case.
Read more
Crime

Teen arrested after allegedly stealing liquor and rifling through neighbor lady’s home

A teenager was arrested after allegedly stealing liquor and rifling through his neighbor lady’s home.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,275FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,639FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
77.9 ° F
79 °
77 °
88 %
4.5mph
90 %
Sun
85 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment