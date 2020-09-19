Saturday, September 19, 2020
Lady Lake removes Sumter County water request from agenda

Meta Minton

The Lady Lake Commission has removed from its agenda a previously scheduled presentation on a request to pump water to a development in Sumter County.

Lady Lake officials on Saturday distributed a revised agenda for a special conceptual presentation that will take place ahead of the commission’s regular 6 p.m. session set for Monday night at Lady Lake Town Hall. No reason was provided for the abrupt change. The special meeting, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., will still feature a presentation on a proposal to tear down and rebuild the BP service station on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Greg Beliveau of LPG Urban and Regional Planners Inc. had been slated to make the pitch for the town to provide water to a 109-unit housing development on 18.23 acres of land near the intersection of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road. The site is located adjacent to the massive new apartment complex being constructed on the Sumter County side of Cherry Lake Road.

The property in question is located near The Villages, about a stone’s throw from the Haciendas of Mission Hills, whose residents originally objected to the apartment complex. Because the land is not a holding of The Villages, Florida’s Friendliest Hometown will not allow connection to The Villages’ water and sewer system.

Health

The Villages surpasses 600 cases of potentially deadly COVID-19 virus

No new local COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday but The Villages topped 600 cases of the potentially deadly virus.
News

Reports tell sad tale of elderly parents in precarious situations

A pair of reports tell the heart-wrenching stories of elderly parents in precarious situations with children far away.
Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager released from prison after shooting up neighbor’s home

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house has been released from a Florida prison.
News

Dog owners miffed over ‘no trespassing’ signs at popular gathering spot

Dog owners are miffed over “no trespassing” signs posted at popular gathering spot in The Villages.
Crime

19-year-old Fruitland Park man charged with murder in June shooting

Two men, including one from Fruitland Park, are behind bars on murder charges stemming from a June shooting in Mount Dora.
Crime

Bathroom-seeking Summerfield woman jailed after elderly woman reports attack

A Summerfield woman with a checkered legal past was jailed Thursday after a nasty battle with an elderly woman who let her use the restroom at her residence.
Crime

Oakland Hills man nabbed while allegedly trying to register stolen travel trailer

An Oakland Hills man was jailed Wednesday after allegedly trying to get a license plate for a stolen travel trailer.
News

Crime

Photos

Bluebird Near Pine Ridge Eagle Preserve

This bluebird was spotted near Pine Ridge Eagle Preserve. Thanks to Gary Robbins for sharing!
Photos

Please Do Not Feed The Gators

Please do not feed the gators. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

Ducks At Belmont Executive Golf Course After Rainstorm

Check out these ducks in their new pond at Belmont Executive Golf Course after a rainstorm. Thanks to Penny LaCasse for sharing!
Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun story about apartments extremely misleading

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a story in The Villages Daily Sun comparing The Lofts at Brownwood to apartments planned at Spanish Springs Town Square. He agues it’s not a fair comparison.
Read more
Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Crime

Opinions

Lame-duck Sumter commissioners have no business considering Villages apartments

It’s time for the outgoing Sumter County commissioners to do the right thing for once and actually represent those who put them in office.
Read more
Health

News

Crime

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Look in the mirror if you’re outraged by Trump

A Village of Fenney resident contends that reasons for hysterical fears about President Trump never materialized. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Commissioners beholden to Developer will vote on apartments

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out Sumter County commissioners beholden to the Developer will vote on the controversial apartments, rather than the trio of new commissioners voted in by the people.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Crime

