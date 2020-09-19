Lady Lake removes Sumter County water request from agenda

The Lady Lake Commission has removed from its agenda a previously scheduled presentation on a request to pump water to a development in Sumter County.

Lady Lake officials on Saturday distributed a revised agenda for a special conceptual presentation that will take place ahead of the commission’s regular 6 p.m. session set for Monday night at Lady Lake Town Hall. No reason was provided for the abrupt change. The special meeting, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., will still feature a presentation on a proposal to tear down and rebuild the BP service station on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Greg Beliveau of LPG Urban and Regional Planners Inc. had been slated to make the pitch for the town to provide water to a 109-unit housing development on 18.23 acres of land near the intersection of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road. The site is located adjacent to the massive new apartment complex being constructed on the Sumter County side of Cherry Lake Road.

The property in question is located near The Villages, about a stone’s throw from the Haciendas of Mission Hills, whose residents originally objected to the apartment complex. Because the land is not a holding of The Villages, Florida’s Friendliest Hometown will not allow connection to The Villages’ water and sewer system.