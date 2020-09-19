Saturday, September 19, 2020
The Villages surpasses 600 cases of potentially deadly COVID-19 virus

Larry D. Croom

No new local COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday but The Villages topped 600 cases of the potentially deadly virus.

Six new cases were added in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement for a total of 564. Another new case was reported in the Lake County section for a total of 32, and five cases have been identified in the Marion County section of the sprawling retirement mecca.

Twelve new cases also were reported in communities just outside Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Those include:

  • Leesburg up four for a total of 1,192;
  • Belleview up three for a total of 349;
  • Lady Lake up two for a total of 288;
  • Oxford up one for a total of 124;
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 143; and
  • Summerfield up one for a total of 362.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,154 cases – an increase of 14 from Friday to Saturday – among 1,123 men, 1,009 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 197 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 471 in correctional facilities. There have been 65 deaths and 242 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County 564 cases. Besides those in Oxford mentioned above, others have been identified in Wildwood (403), Coleman (382), Bushnell (287, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Webster (86), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (50), Sumterville (42) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 283 cases among 181 inmates and 102 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 18,817 – increase of 128
  • Men: 8,233
  • Women: 10,321
  • Non-residents: 77
  • People listed as unknown: 186
  • Deaths: 493
  • Hospitalizations: 1,684

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,262 – increase of 42
  • Men: 3,341
  • Women: 3,744
  • Non-residents: 51
  • People listed as unknown: 126
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 563
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 247
  • Deaths: 169
  • Hospitalizations: 537
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,813), Leesburg (1,192), Tavares (730), Mount Dora (574) and Eustis (569). The Villages is reporting 32 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,401 – increase of 72
  • Men: 3,769
  • Women: 5,568
  • Non-residents: 17
  • People listed as unknown: 47
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 954
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,215
  • Deaths: 259
  • Hospitalizations: 905
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,344), Summerfield (362), Belleview (349), Dunnellon (311) and Citra (177). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,417 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (99) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 681,233 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,573 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 673,194 are residents. A total of 45,085 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 22,149 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 13,450 deaths and 42,374 people have been hospitalized.

