CDD 4 seeks representatives for Architectural Review Committee

The Architectural Review Committee is seeking a primary and alternate volunteer committee member for Community Development District 4.

The primary applicant must be a full-time resident of CDD 4 and have lived in The Villages for at least one year. Candidates are recommended to have education and/or experience in any of the following areas: architecture, ability to read site plans, residential/commercial construction, building management, deed restricted communities, landscaping, county code enforcement, etc; however, this is not required. The Committee meets weekly, on Wednesdays, for approximately three and a half hours (8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.).

The alternate applicant must be a full-time resident of CDD 4 and have lived in The Villages for at least one year. Candidates are recommended to have education and/or experience in any of the following areas: architecture, ability to read site plans, residential/commercial construction, building management, deed restricted communities, landscaping, county code enforcement, etc; however, this is not required. This requires attendance at the ARC meeting every week for the first four weeks.

If you are interested in becoming a primary or alternate volunteer representative for CDD 4, applications are available at this link: District 4 9.11.2020

Complete the application and return it to the Community Standards Department, 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages, Florida, no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. For information about the position, contact the Community Standards Department at 751-3912.