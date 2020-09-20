CDD 7 board to try to break deadlock over replacement supervisor

Community Development District 7 supervisors will meet in a special session this week in an attempt to break a deadlock over a replacement supervisor.

The board will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday at Savannah Center.

Supervisors on Sept. 10 whittled the field of four applicants to two finalists – John George and Edward Coleman. One of them will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Supervisor Ron Ruggeri.

The hot topics during the interview process earlier this month were CDD 7’s acrimonious relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee and the board’s desire to hire legal counsel independent of PWAC and other CDDs in The Villages.

The board voted three times and each time the balloting ended in a 2-2 tie. Board Chairman Dennis Broedlin and Supervisor Willian VonDohlen voted for George. Supervisors Jerry Vicenti and Steve Lapp voted for Coleman.

The Community Development District 3 Board went through a similar process in 2018 when supervisors had to break a tie.