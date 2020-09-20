Sunday, September 20, 2020
Coleman man arrested after leaving woman with bloody gash on her arm

Meta Minton

Lance Horton

A Coleman man was arrested after leaving a woman with a bloody gash on her arm.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before midnight Thursday to a residence in Wildwood where the woman said 53-year-old Lance William Horton had been “drinking heavily while using medical marijuana,” according to an arrest report. She said Horton woke her up and “became verbally abusive towards her.” He then shoved her with his elbow, so she went outside to her car. He followed her outside and then back inside. He began unhooking the cable box and locked it in his vehicle. He then pushed her into a glass table, leaving her with a large cut from her elbow to wrist. She used her cell phone to call 911, but Horton took the phone and disconnected the phone.

Horton was arrested on charges of battery and depriving use of 911. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,500 bond.

