Sunday, September 20, 2020
79.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Extinction does not care if you are Republican or Democrat

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A recent conversation with my 17-year-old granddaughter about the dangers of climate change and our generation’s failure to deal with it was a sad admission that politics is once again the culprit.  Extinction does not care if you are Republican or Democrat.
As humans, we are, in effect, causing our own extinction and are failing to do anything about it. Is this God’s will and we should just accept it? Or are we bent on destroying God’s Garden of Eden for our own selfish beliefs?
Either way, I know that future generations will look back at the opportunities we squandered because we were too busy clinging to our political beliefs instead of our collective humanity.

Diane Yates
Village of Virginia Trace

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Villagers feeling betrayed by ‘the family’

A Village of De La Vista North resident says Villagers are feeling betrayed by “the family” over the push for apartments. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The presidency is more than virus control!

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump has a lot on his plate.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun story about apartments extremely misleading

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a story in The Villages Daily Sun comparing The Lofts at Brownwood to apartments planned at Spanish Springs Town Square. He argues it’s not a fair comparison.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Look in the mirror if you’re outraged by Trump

A Village of Fenney resident contends that reasons for hysterical fears about President Trump never materialized. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Commissioners beholden to Developer will vote on apartments

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out Sumter County commissioners beholden to the Developer will vote on the controversial apartments, rather than the trio of new commissioners voted in by the people.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

No masks at packed restaurant in The Villages

A Village of Woodbury resident and his wife went to dinner at Lake Sumter Landing. The restaurant was packed and people weren’t wearing masks. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Quit scaring folks

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Villages-News.com’s reporting on the Coronavirus is unnecessarily scaring residents.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Reports tell sad tale of elderly parents in precarious situations

A pair of reports tell the heart-wrenching stories of elderly parents in precarious situations with children far away.
Read more
Health

The Villages surpasses 600 cases of potentially deadly COVID-19 virus

No new local COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday but The Villages topped 600 cases of the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Juvenile Black-Crowned Night Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This juvenile black-crowned night heron was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! 
Read more
Photos

Bluebird Near Pine Ridge Eagle Preserve

This bluebird was spotted near Pine Ridge Eagle Preserve. Thanks to Gary Robbins for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Please Do Not Feed The Gators

Please do not feed the gators. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers feeling betrayed by ‘the family’

A Village of De La Vista North resident says Villagers are feeling betrayed by “the family” over the push for apartments. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager released from prison after shooting up neighbor’s home

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house has been released from a Florida prison.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Why humans can run marathons and apes cannot

Our pre-human ancestors had a single genetic mutation that could explain why humans can outrun their primate relatives. Dr. Gabe Mirkin has details.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Dog owners miffed over ‘no trespassing’ signs at popular gathering spot

Dog owners are miffed over “no trespassing” signs posted at a popular gathering spot in The Villages.
Read more
News

Reports tell sad tale of elderly parents in precarious situations

A pair of reports tell the heart-wrenching stories of elderly parents in precarious situations with children far away.
Read more
Health

The Villages surpasses 600 cases of potentially deadly COVID-19 virus

No new local COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday but The Villages topped 600 cases of the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers feeling betrayed by ‘the family’

A Village of De La Vista North resident says Villagers are feeling betrayed by “the family” over the push for apartments. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Extinction does not care if you are Republican or Democrat

In a Letter to the Editor, Village of Virginia Trace resident describes a conversation with her granddaughter about climate change.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The presidency is more than virus control!

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump has a lot on his plate.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

‘Infatuated’ Villager released from prison after shooting up neighbor’s home

A Villager who in 2016 fired 33 rounds at the front door of his neighbor lady’s house has been released from a Florida prison.
Read more
Crime

19-year-old Fruitland Park man charged with murder in June shooting

Two men, including one from Fruitland Park, are behind bars on murder charges stemming from a June shooting in Mount Dora.
Read more
Crime

Bathroom-seeking Summerfield woman jailed after elderly woman reports attack

A Summerfield woman with a checkered legal past was jailed Thursday after a nasty battle with an elderly woman who let her use the restroom at her residence.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,287FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,640FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
79.3 ° F
80 °
78 °
95 %
0.6mph
100 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
80 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment