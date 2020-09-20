To the Editor:

A recent conversation with my 17-year-old granddaughter about the dangers of climate change and our generation’s failure to deal with it was a sad admission that politics is once again the culprit. Extinction does not care if you are Republican or Democrat.

As humans, we are, in effect, causing our own extinction and are failing to do anything about it. Is this God’s will and we should just accept it? Or are we bent on destroying God’s Garden of Eden for our own selfish beliefs?

Either way, I know that future generations will look back at the opportunities we squandered because we were too busy clinging to our political beliefs instead of our collective humanity.

Diane Yates

Village of Virginia Trace