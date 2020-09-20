Father charged with infant’s brain injury wins reduction in bond

A father charged with his infant son’s brain injury has won a reduction in bond.

Drew Oldenburg, 26, of Fruitland Park, remained behind bars Sunday in the Lake County Jail. On Friday, a judge reduced Oldenburg’s bond from $25,000 to $10,000. The baby’s mother had testified in favor of the bond reduction in court via Zoom on Aug. 27.

Oldenburg has entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of aggravated child abuse.

The baby had been transferred May 20 to the Orlando hospital from Leesburg Regional Medical Center. A tube had to be placed in the baby’s skull to drain blood that had accumulated around his brain, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The attending physician said the baby’s injury was the “equivalent of a high-speed vehicle accident.”

The baby previously had been admitted May 7 to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital after suddenly turning “limp and white.” The baby was released May 10. Medical examinations indicated the child suffered “an episode of abusive head trauma” likely before the first visit to the hospital, the arrest report said.

Lake County Court records also show that in 2018 a woman other than the mother of the baby Oldenburg allegedly injured had taken Oldenburg to court seeking support for a child they had in common.