Marion County resident dies of COVID-19 as new cases reported in Villages area

Larry D. Croom

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as 17 more cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages.

The latest fatality was identified by the Florida Department of Health as an 82-year-old Marion County woman. She tested positive for the virus on Aug. 11, according to the report.

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up three for a total of 604;
  • Leesburg up five for a total of 1,197;
  • Summerfield up four for a total of 366;
  • Belleview up four for a total of 351;
  • Oxford up two for a total of 126; and
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 144.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,163 – an increase of nine from Saturday to Sunday – among 1,129 men, 1,012 women, nine non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 197 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 471 in correctional facilities. There have been 65 deaths and 242 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to lead Sumter County with 567 cases. Besides those listed above for Oxford, other Sumter County cases have been identified in Wildwood (403), Coleman (384), Bushnell (288, 138 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 35 staff members), Webster (86), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (50), Sumterville (42) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (38). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 283 cases among 181 inmates and 102 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 18,887 – increase of 70
  • Men: 8,268
  • Women: 10,354
  • Non-residents: 78
  • People listed as unknown: 187
  • Deaths: 65
  • Hospitalizations: 24

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,293 – increase of 31
  • Men: 3,356
  • Women: 3,758
  • Non-residents: 52
  • People listed as unknown: 127
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 563
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 247
  • Deaths: 169
  • Hospitalizations: 5338
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,825), Leesburg (1,197), Tavares (731), Mount Dora (575) and Eustis (571). The Villages also is reporting 32 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,431 – increase of 30
  • Men: 3,783
  • Women: 5,584
  • Non-residents: 17
  • People listed as unknown: 47x
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 967
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,218
  • Deaths: 260
  • Hospitalizations: 907
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,362), Summerfield (366), Belleview (351), Dunnellon (311) and Citra (177). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,417 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (99) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 683,754 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,521 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 675,691 are residents. A total of 45,190 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 22,194 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 13,459 deaths and 42,453 people have been hospitalized.

