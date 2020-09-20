Sunday, September 20, 2020
Mission BBQ restaurant set to open Sept. 28 at Lady Lake Commons

Meta Minton

Mission BBQ restaurant is set to open Sept. 28 at Lady Lake Commons.

The restaurant will be located at the new shopping center being constructed at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Fennell Boulevard, next door to Lady Lake Town Hall.

Maryland-based Mission BBQ founders Bill Kraus and Steve Newton established the chain in 2011. The restaurants have a very patriotic feel to them. Mission BBQ features prominent displays honoring the military, police officers and first responders. Mission BBQ has been expanding rapidly throughout the eastern half of the country.

Mission BBQ is scheduled to open Sept. 28 at Lady Lake Commons.

Mission BBQ will soon have a restaurant neighbor, Huey Magoo’s.

The first restaurant at Lady Lake Commons, Miller’s Ale House, opened Dec. 2 and has already become a popular draw. A Total Wine superstore opened recently and appears to be increasing traffic to the retail center.   

The developer of Lady Lake Commons is the Benchmark Group, which previously brought Best Buy, Sam’s Club, Stein Mart and Kohl’s to Lady Lake.

