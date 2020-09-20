Sunday, September 20, 2020
Robert Pitzer Linn

Staff Report

Robert Linn

Robert Pitzer Linn 1927-2020

Robert Pitzer Linn followed a foursome of angels to the golf course in Heaven where the sky is bright blue, fairways are wider, grass is greener, putts roll truer and beer is plentiful and cold in the 19th hole.

He passed away on September 5, 2020. Robert had more friends than he knew and they all called him Bob. Bob was born in Tilton Illinois in 1927 to Harold W. Linn and Gladys Esther Linn (Pitzer). His childhood was harder than most growing up during the great depression and having lost his mother to an unknown illness at the tender age of 12. Bob attended Danville High School in Danville, Illinois and graduated with honors in 1944. He enlisted into the Army in 1945 and was a World War II Veteran. He served as a Sargent in the Army Military Police and was stationed for a period of time in China. In 1947 he was honorably discharged from the Army. Bob met the love of his life, Evelyn E. Stark of Westville, Illinois daughter of Austin and Mary Stark of Westville, Illinois. They were married in Danville, Illinois in August of 1950. They resided in Danville most of their younger years and later in Westville.

In their senior years they moved to The Villages a retirement community in sunny central Florida. Bob and Evelyn were happily married for 59 years until Evelyn passed away in 2009. In 1947 Bob went to work for Bungee/Lauhoff Grain Company in Danville, Illinois, he retired in 1990. He worked at Bungee/Lauoff for 43 years and never missed a day of work due to sickness. Bob was a Charter Member of Vermillion Hills Country Club in Danville, was a 60 year plus member of the American Legion and a longtime member of the Elks.

Bob enjoyed sports and played just about every sport with a ball. In his younger years he was a good basketball player but he was known throughout the communities for his baseball skills having mastered the position of First Base. He loved baseball and he was a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan. He was involved in the Danville Baseball Twilight League and served as secretary treasurer of the league for over 5 years. He also loved golf and at times played 3 or 4 times a week in The Villages. Bob also enjoyed playing pool, bowling and working crossword puzzles and was very good at drawing, especially cartoon characters. His penmanship at a very young age was recognized by his teachers and was a trait he took great pride in and carried with him his entire life.

Bob was best known however for being a genuine nice guy and for his very dry sense of humor that was often accompanied by his favorite beverage, a cold bottle of beer. Bob enjoyed his last days of life with son Jeff and daughter-in-law Judy at their home in Destin, Florida, often setting by the pool enjoying the sun, listening to music or setting on the dock enjoying nature.

He is preceded in death by his wife Evelyn, his parents Harold W. and Gladys Esther (Pitzer) Linn, Tilton, Illinois, his brothers Wayne (Isabel) Linn, Arizona, and Maurice (Helen) Linn, Danville, Illinois. He is survived by son Jeff (Judy Hartman) Linn, Destin, Florida. Nephews Robert L (Nancy) Linn,Oakwood, Illinois, Herb (Anna)Linn, Tombstone, Arizona. Nieces Sue(Paul) Shattauer, Dunwoody, Georgia, Nancy(Denny)Desmond, Dunwoody, Georgia, Laura Linn, Rosswell, Georgia, Esther Linn, Serra Vista, Arizona.

Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew him especially his close friends at Freedom Pointe where he lived in The Villages, Florida. He brought laughter and joy to all who met him. Most of all he was a loving husband and great father. Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider a donation to Emerald Coast Hospice in Miramar Beach, Florida or Panhandle Animal Society (PAWS) in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

