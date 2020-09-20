The presidency is more than virus control!

To the Editor:

Well, the list grows longer and longer. The list I refer to is the list of those blaming President Donald Trump for the Coronavirus. Yet, there is still no positive cure. Surely there are those who will blame President Donald Trump for this, for he is the President and can cure things with a simple glance while leaping tall buildings with a single bound!

A closer look, however, one designed to face reality, would find that not a single country has found “the” cure, yet many are so employed.

Another very minor point to also be considered is that President Donald Trump has to also deal with the complexities of being a world leader. Constantly, from many angles, this country is attacked. On the economic front, the political one and the emotional one. And these attacks, in their various forms, come also from our supposed “friends.” Each country’s leader must put the needs of their country first, and we are but one country among the hundreds. And President Donald Trump must deal with them all constantly.

The recent merger of Israel, Bahrain and the UAE was once considered an impossible event; but President Donald Trump made it happen. Others, of like importance, are sure to follow.

So it is long past the time to hold the MSM to task on its prejudicial reporting on the work habits of President Donald Trump, and start to become something worthwhile to read or listen or watch.

We deserve much better from them!

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD.

Spruce Creek South