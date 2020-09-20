Vacationing employee who asked boss to pay hotel bill jailed on fraud charges 

An employee who was bound for vacation and called her boss asking for money to help pay her hotel bill was jailed on fraud and theft charges when she returned home.

Jessica Lynn Haggard, 36, of Ocklawaha, had been working as a receptionist at Miracle Leaf Health Center on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park when she called her boss and asked for money to help fund her vacation. Haggard went to the home of her boss who agreed to “help her out” and gave Haggard $200, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During Haggard’s vacation, the boss discovered that two checkbooks, $1,000 in cash and other paperwork were missing from the business, which sells medical marijuana products. Police discovered that Haggard had written a $300 check to herself and cashed it at 7 Star Discount where a clerk identified the Florida native as a “regular customer” who cashes checks there “all the time.”

Haggard was arrested Thursday on warrants charging her with fraud and grand theft. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,000 bond.