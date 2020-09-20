Sunday, September 20, 2020
77 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Where’s a dog supposed to go in The Villages?

Meta Minton

Dogs may be adorable to their owners, but they are not so beautiful to the many Villagers who aren’t thrilled with the canine companions.

The Amenity Authority Committee’s decision to put up “no trespassing” signs at the future home of the First Responders Recreation Center has miffed dog owners who had been using the property to let their dogs roam and do their business. The controversy had reignited the long festering war between dog lovers and those who, let’s say, are not so fond of the four-legged friends.

“No Trespassing” signs have gone up at the site of the future First Responders Recreation Center.

The AAC has in recent history agreed to spend residents’ amenity money to improve conditions for Villagers and their dogs. Earlier this year, the AAC agreed to spend $130,000 for a shade structure at the Mulberry Dog Park. In 2017, the AAC agreed to spend $3,000 to add golf cart parking at an adhoc dog park at a retention basin near UF Health The Villages Hospital.

The AAC put in golf cart parking at an unsanctioned dog park behind UF Health The Villages Hospital.

However, dog owners in The Villages have long complained that dog parks and welcoming green space are in short supply for their furry friends. There is no official count, but dogs are thought to number in the tens of thousands in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Tempers have frequently boiled over and led to arrests in incidents involving dogs:

• Kenneth Frischman Rudlin, of the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle, was arrested at the Atlas-Canine Dog Park on Moyer Loop in the Village of Pine Ridge. Another Villager had taken his two dogs to the dog park and one of his dogs took a ball from Rudlin’s dog, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Rudlin hit the other man’s dog with a two-foot long Chuck It ball launcher. The other man tried to break up the fight between the dogs when Rudlin “turned his attention to him” and began striking the other man with the ball launcher. Rudlin, a native of New York, landed behind bars on a felony charge.

Martin Levine

• A Villager charged with displaying a gun during a dispute over a dog in the Village of Fenney scored a lucky break when he was sentenced to probation and community service. Martin Lewis Levine had been arrested  after a verbal altercation with another individual whose dog was running loose. During the argument, Levine raised his shirt, displaying a black handgun, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He reportedly used profanity when he threatened to shoot the dog owner in the head. It was witnessed by several people. Levine was later arrested in another incident and that case is still pending in court.

A dispute over dog excrement led to the arrest of a Villager in 2017 after he attacked another Villager who was walking his dog in the Village of Liberty Park. The attacker told law enforcement he “just snapped.”

Lori Jo Matthews

A Village of Pennecamp woman was arrested in 2017 after she slapped another woman over barking dogs. The Villager who slapped the other woman appeared to have been drinking and resisted arrest when law enforcement arrived on the scene.   

Many Villagers have run afoul of Community Standards by putting signs in their yards warning dog owners to stay off their property.  A Village of Dunedin woman pleaded for help from the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors because she said her home’s corner lot was being used as a neighborhood “toilet” for dogs. She was forced to remove a sign asking dog owners to respect her property after a deed compliance case was lodged over the illegal sign.

Walking the dogs at Paradise Park at sunrise.

The Villages District Office offers this guidances to dog owners:

“Please be considerate of others and all properties. Dog owners are responsible for picking up after their pets. Please take all waste home for disposal. Do not use storm drains, postal or recreation facilities for disposing of solid waste or plastic bags. In addition, please follow all county ordinances including all dogs are required to be on a leash.”  

Dog parks in The Villages are available at these locations:

  • Paradise Park – east side of the golf cart bridge on the Historic Side of The Villages
  • Mulberry – Belle Meade Circle adjacent to the fitness trail near the Village of Springdale
  • Brinson/Perry – 1231 Bonita Boulevard
  • Atlas Canine Recreation Park – 3513 Moyer Loop (South of County Road 466A)
  • Dudley Canine Park – 2470 Fenney Way (South State 44)
  • Rubert Canine Park – 5743 Parkyn Path (South of State Road 44)

Related Articles

News

Mission BBQ restaurant set to open Sept. 28 at Lady Lake Commons

Mission BBQ restaurant is set to open Sept. 28 at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Health

Marion County resident dies of COVID-19 as new cases reported in Villages area

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as 17 more cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Wisconsin sex offender updates permanent address in The Villages

A sex offender from Wisconsin has updated his permanent address in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Vacationing employee who asked boss to pay hotel bill jailed on fraud charges 

An employee who was bound for vacation and called her boss asking for money to help pay her hotel bill was jailed on fraud and theft charges when she returned home.
Read more
News

Father charged with infant’s brain injury wins reduction in bond

A father charged with his infant son’s brain injury has won a reduction in bond. The baby's mother testified in favor of the bond reduction.
Read more
News

CDD 7 board to try to break deadlock over replacement supervisor

Community Development District 7 supervisors will meet in a special session this week in an attempt to break a deadlock over a replacement supervisor.
Read more
Crime

Coleman man arrested after leaving woman with bloody gash on her arm

A Coleman man was arrested after leaving a woman with a bloody gash on her arm.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Mission BBQ restaurant set to open Sept. 28 at Lady Lake Commons

Mission BBQ restaurant is set to open Sept. 28 at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Health

Marion County resident dies of COVID-19 as new cases reported in Villages area

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as 17 more cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Juvenile Black-Crowned Night Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This juvenile black-crowned night heron was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! 
Read more
Photos

Bluebird Near Pine Ridge Eagle Preserve

This bluebird was spotted near Pine Ridge Eagle Preserve. Thanks to Gary Robbins for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Please Do Not Feed The Gators

Please do not feed the gators. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers feeling betrayed by ‘the family’

A Village of De La Vista North resident says Villagers are feeling betrayed by “the family” over the push for apartments. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Hemp-derived CBD: Could it be the solution to the veteran suicide epidemic?

More than 20 veterans a day die by their own hand. Yet, despite the VA’s best efforts, and the millions of dollars that they and the current administration have been throwing at the problem, not only has there been no improvement in the situation, the problem has gotten worse.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wisconsin sex offender updates permanent address in The Villages

A sex offender from Wisconsin has updated his permanent address in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Why humans can run marathons and apes cannot

Our pre-human ancestors had a single genetic mutation that could explain why humans can outrun their primate relatives. Dr. Gabe Mirkin has details.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Where’s a dog supposed to go in The Villages?

With tens of thousands of dogs in The Villages, do they have enough room to roam? Are the tight quarters too much for some Villagers?
Read more
News

Mission BBQ restaurant set to open Sept. 28 at Lady Lake Commons

Mission BBQ restaurant is set to open Sept. 28 at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Health

Marion County resident dies of COVID-19 as new cases reported in Villages area

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as 17 more cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Villagers feeling betrayed by ‘the family’

A Village of De La Vista North resident says Villagers are feeling betrayed by “the family” over the push for apartments. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Extinction does not care if you are Republican or Democrat

In a Letter to the Editor, Village of Virginia Trace resident describes a conversation with her granddaughter about climate change.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The presidency is more than virus control!

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump has a lot on his plate.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wisconsin sex offender updates permanent address in The Villages

A sex offender from Wisconsin has updated his permanent address in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Vacationing employee who asked boss to pay hotel bill jailed on fraud charges 

An employee who was bound for vacation and called her boss asking for money to help pay her hotel bill was jailed on fraud and theft charges when she returned home.
Read more
Crime

Coleman man arrested after leaving woman with bloody gash on her arm

A Coleman man was arrested after leaving a woman with a bloody gash on her arm.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,289FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,640FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
77 ° F
78.8 °
76 °
83 %
4.5mph
75 %
Mon
80 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment