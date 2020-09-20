Wisconsin sex offender updates permanent address in The Villages

A sex offender from Wisconsin has updated his permanent address in The Villages.

Travis J. Powers, 37, earlier this month updated his permanent address at 510 Independence Path in the Village of LaBelle, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He had been living in Madison, Wis., in 2012 when he was charged with sexual assault after allegedly fondling a 14-year-old middle school student who was on a field trip with his teachers at a mall bookstore. The principal of the Madison middle school told police the boy came back to school and indicated that a man had touched him inappropriately while he was using the bathroom at Barnes & Noble at East Towne Mall. Surveillance video at the store showed Powers following the boy into the restroom and leaving minutes after the boy, according to a news story at the time in the Wisconsin State Journal. Powers was convicted of the sex offense in 2013 in Dane County Court.

Powers, who goes by the name “Travis Better” on Facebook, is living in a home near the Village of LaBelle swimming pool. The woman who owns the home has the tax bill mailed to a home in Madison, Wis.