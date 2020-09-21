Are Trump’s rallies dangerous?

To the Editor:

I don’t think any of wish ill will towards any group regardless of their political leanings. However, one has to wonder about all of the rallies or meetings that are on schedule for Trump supporters between now and election day. On the website there are 48 pages (10 groups/ticket orders on each page) or about 480 groups attending these rallies over the next six weeks. Some public health officials are calling these well attended meetings/rallies “super spreader events” as there is no social distancing (except for Trump) and the vast majority are not wearing masks.

If the public health statistics are even close to accurate, there will be thousands of infections in these groups – including groups of Women for Trump, Evangelicals for Trump, etc. I majored in mathematics in college and since the 2016 election was so close – in some swing states only a few thousand votes; one wonders why planners in the Trump campaign would schedule these meetings/rallies, risking infection in their supporters so near to the election date. Won’t that possibly lower the number of people who might be able to vote, if several thousand are sick?

Andrea Morrison

Village Dunedin