Charlotte L. Hubbard, 91, was called to Heaven on Friday, September, 18, 2020. Charlotte lived most of her life in West Virginia and Pennsylvania, moving to the Villages in 1996.

She began her career at Island Creek Coal Company, Ragland, West Virginia, in a secretarial position. She then worked as a manager for the credit bureau in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, as a reservationist for Oglebay Resort and Conference Center, Wheeling, West Virginia, and finally as a bookkeeper for Masontown Trophy, Masontown, Pennsylvania. By far, her favorite and most important job was being a stay-at-home Mother to her three children.

Charlotte was an active member of various churches. She served as a deaconess, as a member of her church’s missions committee, as a Sunday school teacher, and she was a member for 85 years in her church choirs where she joyfully sang for the Lord. She was also a member of Order of the Eastern Star, of the Ladies Christian Fellowship, of the neighborhood “Lady Divas,” of the Hacienda S.W. Women’s Club, and the “Red Hat’s” social group.

Charlotte enjoyed helping others as part of her Christian ministry where she prepared meals for friends and loved ones in times of need. She was known as the “soup and pie” lady.

Her activities included playing golf, playing bridge, and playing the piano. Her favorite song was “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” and her favorite Bible verse was 1 Corinthians 15: 51-58.

She is survived by her daughters, Charlene Wells (Paul), Libby Franks (George), Teresa Ford (Larry), six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years John S. Hubbard, Jr., her grandson Brian Keith Ransom, her parents John and Vada Denver, her sister Delores McCoy, and her two brothers, Donald and John Michael Denver.

Service dates and times are pending.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162 or Chapel of Christian Faith, 1401 Paradise Dr., The Villages, Florida 32159.