Driver with Mexican ID card arrested after speeding near Lake Deaton Plaza

A driver with a Mexican identification card was arrested after he was spotted speeding near Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages.

Tapia Aguilar Rogelio, 21, of Ocala, had been driving a GMC pickup truck at about 11 p.m. Sunday when he was caught on radar traveling at 72 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard.

Rogelio handed the deputy a Mexican ID card. He admitted he did not have a driver’s license.

“The defendant advised he just came into the United States but does not have a Social Security number,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Rogeli was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.