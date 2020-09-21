How will apartments impact parking at Spanish Springs Town Square?

To the Editor:

How many apartments in Spanish Springs? Fifty? Seventy-five? One hundred?

Don’t forget all these apartments will need to be supported with reserved parking places. And just how many spaces per unit? Some of the dwellers may want room for a golf cart.

There are many nights when we have music there is not enough parking and now we will lose maybe 100-plus premium spots to the greed of the Developer. Last person out of Spanish Springs, turn out the lights.

Paul Hartman

Village of Chatham