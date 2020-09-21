Monday, September 21, 2020
Home Obituaries

Jim Porcher

Staff Report

A funeral Mass is scheduled next month for Jim (Jimmie) Porcher, who went to his eternal home on Monday, February 17, 2020.  He passed unexpectedly and peacefully at home in Summerfield, FL with his beloved wife, Linda, nearby.

Jim, the oldest of six children, was born in Kansas City, MO on April 17, 1951 and raised in the Chicago area by the late Arthur and Mary (Stevens) Porcher.  Jim stepped in as the head of the household at 16 when his dad passed at a young age.  He graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, IL, where he developed a love for American and world history.  He attended college at the University of Illinois Chicago Circle campus, with initial plans of teaching history.

Jim had many career interests, with several supporting his interest in wine, good food, and travel.  Early on, he was the produce manager at Jewel Foods grocery store.  Merchandising and store layout for White Hen Pantry, a convenience store chain came next; Jim won an award for the design of the store off Michigan Avenue in Chicago.   This was followed by a stint at a refrigeration company that installed refrigeration in new grocery stores, and he then worked for a time at a blueprinting company.  Next, he was the warehouse and shipping manager for a high-speed digital printing company.  Finally, Jim shared his wine selection expertise and wine region knowledge with customers at a boutique wine store in Glen Ellyn.

Jim was a devoted, loving, faithful husband to Linda, his wife of 40 years. Through the years, Jim and Linda enjoyed traveling, taking wine tasting trips to California, Oregon, Italy and champagne regions of France.  Jim was deeply rooted in his Catholic faith and attended Sunday Mass with Linda no matter where they traveled. Cooking and hosting dinner parties was his passion and he was extremely creative in these endeavors.  Jim was known for his great sense of humor, infectious smile, easy laugh, fun-loving personality, and warm heartedness. Jim and Linda lived in the western suburbs of Chicago, specifically Carol Stream, IL and Glen Ellyn, IL.  After 59 grand years in Ilinois, they moved to Murray, Kentucky, “the friendliest small town in America,” and lastly to sunny Summerfield, Florida.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary Porcher, his sister, Carol Rosel, of Conklin, MI and a nephew, Brandon Meerscheidt of Greeensboro, NC.  In addition to his wife, Linda, Jim is survived by four siblings: MaryJo (Steve) Cross of White Cloud, MI, Jon (Susanne) Porcher of Mt. Prospect, IL; Jeanine Meerscheidt of Conklin, MI; and Paul (Norma) Stephenson of Plainfield, IL. He is also survived by Carol’s husband, Al Rosel of Conklin, MI, 11 nieces and nephews and 12 great nieces and nephews.  He will be sadly missed by his family and friends, but lovingly remembered by all whose lives he touched over his 68 years.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Summerfield, FL on October 5, 2020 at 10 am.  There will be a private ceremony for Jim to be laid to rest at Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Ocala, FL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim’s memory to The Marion County Kidney Foundation, 2980 SE 3rd Court, Ocala, FL  34471

