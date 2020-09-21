Monday, September 21, 2020
Crime

Lady Lake police nab man barred from driving due to DUI conviction

Meta Minton

Alan Dean Simmons

Lady Lake police arrested a man who has barred from driving due to a drunk driving conviction.

Alan Dean Simmons, 63, of Weirsdale, at 6:42 p.m. Saturday had been involved in an accident in the area of Smitty Road and County Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed Simmons’ license had been revoked in 1995 due to a DUI conviction. He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended in 2003, 2004 and 2017.

Simmons was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended as a result of a DUI conviction.    

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $10,000 bond.

News

Official contends residents need voice on important matters such as apartments

A Lady Lake Planning and Zoning member is arguing that residents need a voice on emotional matters like apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square, even after he took a public whipping Monday night.
Crime

Resident of The Villages arrested after drugs found concealed in vehicle

A resident of The Villages was arrested after drugs were found concealed in vehicle he was driving.
Health

No new local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area reports just 43 new cases

No new cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus were reported in The Villages on Monday and only eight positive results were identified in communities just outside the confines of the mega-retirement community.
Crime

Mother takes 3-year-old to Villages hospital after he ingests drugs found in her bra

A mother was arrested after taking her 3-year-old to UF Health The Villages Hospital after he ingested drugs found in her bra.
Business

No objections to proposal to rebuild gas station on Historic Side

There were no objections Monday night to a proposal to tear down and rebuild a gas station on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Crime

Villager calls cops on lady friend with crack cocaine tucked in sock

A Villager called law enforcement on his lady friend when he discovered she had crack cocaine tucked in her sock.
Crime

Driver with Mexican ID card arrested after speeding near Lake Deaton Plaza

A driver with a Mexican identification card was arrested after he was spotted speeding near Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages.
Crime

Health

Alligator Swimming At Lake Sumter Landing

This alligator was spotted swimming around Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Jessica Winter for sharing!
Photos

Juvenile Black-Crowned Night Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

This juvenile black-crowned night heron was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! 
Photos

Bluebird Near Pine Ridge Eagle Preserve

This bluebird was spotted near Pine Ridge Eagle Preserve. Thanks to Gary Robbins for sharing!
Are Trump's rallies dangerous?

A Village of Dunedin resident has taken a hard look at a schedule of rallies for President Trump and wonders if those events could be dangerous. Read her Letter to the Editor.
No objections to proposal to rebuild gas station on Historic Side

There were no objections Monday night to a proposal to tear down and rebuild a gas station on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Local government reform must continue

Villager Scott Fenstermaker, writing in an Opinion piece, contends the fight to reform local government must continue. He explains why.
News

Crime

Health

Letters to the Editor

How will apartments impact parking at Spanish Springs Town Square?

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders how apartments will impact parking at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Letters to the Editor

Pursuit of power at any cost destroys more than it builds

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Village of Fenney resident who suggested that Americans should, “Look in the mirror if you’re outraged by Trump.”
Crime

Crime

