Lady Lake police nab man barred from driving due to DUI conviction

Lady Lake police arrested a man who has barred from driving due to a drunk driving conviction.

Alan Dean Simmons, 63, of Weirsdale, at 6:42 p.m. Saturday had been involved in an accident in the area of Smitty Road and County Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed Simmons’ license had been revoked in 1995 due to a DUI conviction. He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended in 2003, 2004 and 2017.

Simmons was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended as a result of a DUI conviction.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $10,000 bond.