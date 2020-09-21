Mary Pittsley, age 78 passed away on August 18th, 2020 at the U.F. Health Hospital in Leesburg Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Mildred Hahn, her sister Nancy Clem, daughter Toni Corum and son Don Pittsley Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years Don Pittsley, her two son’s Larry Pittsley and his wife Elizabeth Pittsley of College Grove, Tennessee, William Corum of ST. Joseph, Illinois and Suzanne Pittsley wife of Don Pittsley Jr (deceased). Mary was blessed with many grandchildren including Sam Pittsley (Son of Larry Pittsley), Emily Corum (Daughter of Will Corum), Nichole Turner, Shanna Williams, Josh Fourman, Karissa Yu and Kristin Fourman (Children of Don Pittsley Jr.). Mary was also blessed with 10 great grandchildren.

Mary moved to Wildwood with her husband Don Pittsley in 2006. She was a retired bookkeeper of 30 years for the University of Illinois in Champaign Illinois, before that Mary worked for Capitol Records also in Champaign Il. Mary was a beloved member of her local community, she enjoyed reading, sewing, water aerobics and especially attending estate sales with her friends.