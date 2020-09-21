Mother takes 3-year-old to Villages hospital after he ingests drugs found in her bra

A mother was arrested after taking her 3-year-old to UF Health The Villages Hospital after he ingested drugs found in her bra.

Destinee Rose Keen, 28, of Lady Lake, was being held without bond following her arrest Friday on a charge of child neglect as well as multiple drug charges. She was arrested after a traffic stop at about 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kohl’s at Village Crossroads. A warrant for Keen’s arrest had been issued two days earlier.

Keen had driven the child Sept. 11 from her home at 2828 Griffin Avenue to the hospital. The child was unresponsive and given the drug Narcan, commonly used to reverse opioid overdose. The child tested positive for amphetamines and fentanyl. He was transferred to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital in Orlando.

Keen admitted that she had the drug “Molly” in a baggie in her bra on the morning of the incident. The drug was left over from the night before and Keen “forgot” about it, the arrest warrant said. The boy found the drug and ingested it.

Keen provided a urine sample that tested positive for several drugs. A search of her home turned up smoking devices, a white powdery substance and clear plastic bags.

She had previously been arrested on Christmas Day 2018 after lying to police about her identity.