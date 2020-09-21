No objections to proposal to rebuild gas station on Historic Side

There were no objections Monday night to a proposal to tear down and rebuild a gas station on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The BP service station and Kangaroo convenience store at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue was the subject of a special conceptual presentation before the Lady Lake Commission.

The BP service station would undergo a complete teardown, according to plans submitted to the Town of Lady Lake. It’s current three fuel dispensing stations (accommodating six pumps) would be increased to six fuel dispensing stations (accommodating 12 pumps.) The 13 parking spaces would be expanded to 27 parking spaces. A 980-square-foot car wash would be added. The rebuild would make way for a new 4,650-square-foot convenience store.

The service station dates back to 1989. It’s longtime neighbor has been the Circle K station at 3 La Grande Blvd, across Griffin Avenue on the Historic Side of The Villages.