Patricia Elizabeth Kuehn, age 67, passed on September 4th, 2020 in Leesburg Hospital, Florida.

Pat was married to her loving husband Paul Kuehn, for 48 years as of October 2020.

Along with her husband she is survived by her two children, Scott (Rhonda) Kuehn, and Jennifer Kuehn, and her three grandchildren, Karsten, Haley, and Parker. Pat’s story begins in Liege, Belgium, where she was born and raised. At the age of 13, Pat moved to California with her mother Francine. In Palos Verdes 1970, Pat met Paul, the love of her life. Together she and Paul raised two beautiful children in Cranberry Twp, PA.

Pat’s generous love for her family was only to be matched by her industrious nature. She inspired others through her artistic gifts and talents. She had an entrepreneurial spirit creating many successful businesses over the course of her lifetime. Pat was known for her charismatic smile, her warm, caring personality, and her culinary talent.

In 2009 Paul and Pat entered into a new chapter when they moved to The Villages in Florida. there they would meet great friends, whom they would call family.

Known as a devoted wife, amazing mother, and loving friend she will be greatly missed by so many. Her legacy will live on in the beaming smiles, good works and enduring hearts of all those she touched, especially her husband Paul and her children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please send all donation to the COPD Foundation. https://www.copdfoundation.org/