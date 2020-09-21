Resident of The Villages arrested after drugs found concealed in vehicle

A resident of The Villages was arrested after drugs were found concealed in vehicle he was driving.

DaShawn Oxendine, 23, who lives at 1014 Dustin Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a red Chevrolet Impala shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 near the Wawa service station in Oxford when he was pulled over for an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, Oxendine admitted his license was suspended. He had been arrested in June by Lady Lake police for driving on a suspended license.

During Saturday’s traffic stop, a deputy “detected a strong odor of marijuana.” The deputy noticed an “aftermarket radio” in the center of the dashboard had been installed improperly. A small piece of paper folded behind the radio contained heroin. Marijuana was also found in the car.

Oxendine was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of heroin and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.

A passenger, 18-year-old Timothy William Edgar of Silver Springs, was also taken into custody on drug charges. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.