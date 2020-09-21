Terence Mayne, 83, died September 19, 2020, after a surgical procedure at Leesburg Regional Medical Center in Florida.

Terry was born on December 29, 1936, in New London, Wisconsin to Nora (Brazile) and Raymond Mayne. He shared his birthday with his father. Terry grew up in Marion, Wisconsin, where his family owned and operated Mayne Auto Sales, a Dodge dealership. Terry graduated from high school in 1955 and enlisted in the U.S. Army. In 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Carrol Koch, and they began their married life together in Lawton, Oklahoma, where Terry was serving active duty at Fort Sill. Terry, Carrol, and their infant son, Richard, returned to Wisconsin in 1958, and Terry started college at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He graduated in 1962 and began a 30-year career with the law enforcement branch of the U.S. Treasury. He retired in 1994.

Throughout his life, Terry enjoyed spending recreational and leisure time in northern Wisconsin, culminating in a retirement home on Long Lake in Washburn County. In addition to boating, waterskiing, and fishing, Terry was an avid do-it-yourselfer who enlisted the help of visiting family and friends on his many projects. In 2003, Terry and Carrol transitioned permanently to Lady Lake, Florida.

Terry is survived by Carrol, his wife 63 years; two sons, Richard (Deanna) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Jeffrey of Daytona Beach, Florida; and two grandsons, Kyle of Eau Claire and Devin of Hampton, Virginia.

Interment at Florida National Cemetery will be private.