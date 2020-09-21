Villager calls cops on lady friend with crack cocaine tucked in sock

A Villager called law enforcement on his lady friend when he discovered she had crack cocaine tucked in her sock.

The man shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday called officers to his home on Truman Avenue in the Village of Silver Lake. He had picked up 46-year-old Teresa Ann McIntyre of Lake City, “for her birthday because she stated she needed beer and wanted to meet up,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The man told police that while they were driving back to his home, McIntyre showed him a small plastic baggy tucked in her sock and told him it was crack cocaine.

When questioned by police, McIntyre turned over the bag which contained a white powdery substance which appeared to be cocaine, the report said.

She was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000.